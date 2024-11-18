G20 offers a way to end global hunger and poverty

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chile's President Gabriel Boric and Rio de Janeiro's Mayor Eduardo Paes attend the Urban 20 (U20), the Mayors' forum of the cities from the G20 countries, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 17. Reuters

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chile's President Gabriel Boric and Rio de Janeiro's Mayor Eduardo Paes attend the Urban 20 (U20), the Mayors' forum of the cities from the G20 countries, Show more