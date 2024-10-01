Abu Dhabi GDP expands 4.1% in second quarter on non-oil sector boost

Abu Dhabi's economy grew by an annualised 4.1 per cent in the second quarter of this year as robust growth in the non-oil sector continued to support economic momentum in the emirate.

The value of Abu Dhabi’s economic output for the three months to the end of June reached a record Dh297 billion ($80.87 billion), reflecting the success of Abu Dhabi's economic diversification efforts, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Tuesday. For the first six months of this year, Abu Dhabi's economy recorded a 3.7 per cent jump on an annual basis, the media office said, citing the latest estimates from Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi.

Growth was driven by Abu Dhabi’s non-oil sector, which expanded by 6.6 per cent in the second quarter of 2024, reaching a record Dh164.2 billion. The share of the non-oil sector to the emirate's economy rose to over 55.2 per cent, the highest since late 2014.

For the first six months of the year, the non-oil sector climbed by 5.7 per cent year-on-year.

“The continued strong performance of our economy over the past years is a testament to its resilience and agility in responding positively and timely to mega shifts in the global economy as we are accelerating the transition to diversified, smart, and sustainable economy,” Ahmed Al Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said.

“Our economic diversification efforts have positioned Abu Dhabi as a rising economic powerhouse and a global magnet for talents, businesses, and quality domestic and foreign investments.”

More to follow …