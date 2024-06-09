Abu Dhabi launches agriculture centre to boost food and water security

Abu Dhabi will establish a "game changer" agriculture centre to strengthen food and water security in the Emirates and around the globe, and help to create tens of thousands of new jobs in the capital.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Sunday approved the launch of the AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance (Agwa) Cluster.

Agwa will be led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office.

It aims to provide a key platform to support local suppliers and exporters to maximise commercial opportunities, and ease pressure on agriculture systems, state news agency Wam stated.

Sheikh Khaled, also chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, said the cluster will strengthen the national food and water security ecosystem, cultivate sustainable homegrown production and address the increasing international and regional demand for food and water.

By 2045, Agwa is expected to contribute Dh90 billion in incremental gross domestic product to the Abu Dhabi economy, create more than 60,0000 new jobs and attract Dh128 billion in investments.

"The launch of AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance Cluster is a game changer in our efforts to further diversify the economy, enhance innovation, and achieve objectives of the UAE food security strategy 2051," said Ahmed Al Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

"It enables us to accelerate innovations in advanced technologies to address the pressing needs for sustainable water and food sources both locally and globally”.

More than 70 per cent of freshwater is used for agriculture in most regions of the world.

By 2050, feeding a global population exceeding nine billion will require a projected 50 per cent increase in agricultural production and a 15 per cent rise in water withdrawals, according to the World Bank.

The launch of Agwa aims to boost Abu Dhabi's efforts to embrace high-tech solutions to pressing water and food security challenges.

Abu Dhabi is home to 24,000 farms, 50 per cent of which are in Al Ain City.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office has signed partnerships with food and water production companies to help agriculture thrive in the country's desert climate.