Abu Dhabi's non-oil sector grew 6.2 per cent to Dh644.3 billion in 2024. Victor Besa / The National
Abu Dhabi economy expanded by 3.8% in 2024 on non-oil boost

Sectors including manufacturing, construction, finance and insurance continued to grow amid diversification push

Fareed Rahman
March 29, 2025