Apartment prices in Abu Dhabi rose by 10 per cent last year, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield Core. Victor Besa / The National

Abu Dhabi’s residential sale prices and rents surge in 2024 amid high demand

Home sales rose by 11 per cent, while rents increased by 20 per cent, report says

Fareed Rahman

March 13, 2025