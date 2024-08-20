Abu Dhabi launches emirate’s first residential rental index

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/07/31/abu-dhabis-zayed-international-airport-posts-338-rise-in-first-half-passenger-traffic/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> has launched the emirate’s first residential rental index, aimed at providing indicative rental values for both tenants and landlords across different areas of the capital. The Rental Index is available online at the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre’s website <a href="http://www.adrec.gov.ae/" target="_blank">www.adrec.gov.ae</a>, and highlights rents in different areas, it said on Tuesday. “The platform offers easily accessible and reliable data on residential properties that will help both local residents and those living abroad to better understand the rental market, enabling them to make informed decisions based on reliable data,” Adrec said. The new announcement comes as rents continue to rise in Abu Dhabi. Apartment rents increased by 2 per cent annually in Abu Dhabi during the second quarter, while villa rents jumped 5 per cent, according to the latest report from Asteco. Sales prices also saw an increase, with apartment prices rising by 5 per cent year-on-year and villa prices by 3 per cent. “The Rental Index will energise the rental market in Abu Dhabi and further contribute to the emirate’s competitive edge to attract international investors,” said Rashed Al Omaira, acting director general of Adrec. <i>More to follow …</i>