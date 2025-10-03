AD Ports and China’s SPG Yantai Port sign preliminary deal to develop green auto parks

AD Ports Group, the operator of industrial cities and free zones in Abu Dhabi, and SPG Yantai Port, which operates major ports in Shandong province, in eastern China, have signed a preliminary agreement to develop green automotive business parks and promote vehicle trade between Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

The companies will also combine their infrastructure, market positions and expertise to deliver an “efficient” supply chain for both new and second-hand vehicles, AD Ports said in a statement on Friday.

They also aim to create an automotive logistics corridor between China and the Middle East and Africa.

“This strategic agreement reflects our shared vision for strengthening trade and logistics links between China, the UAE and wider global markets,” Capt Ammar Al Shaiba, chief executive of maritime and shipping cluster at AD Ports Group, said.

“The development of integrated green automotive industrial parks will elevate Abu Dhabi’s role as a key hub for the automotive market, contributing to economic diversification and supporting a circular economy.”

AD Ports launched its first office in Beijing in July to help advance its presence within the country and within the Belt and Road network − which spans maritime routes linking Asia, Africa and Europe as well as multimodal overland corridors between China, Central Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Meanwhile, AD Ports and China’s Jiangsu Overseas Co-operation Investment also operate economic zones in Abu Dhabi, while Cosco Shipping Ports operates a major container terminal via a joint venture at Khalifa Port.

A number of Chinese companies have also invested in manufacturing and trading entities within Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi Group, the largest operator of integrated economic zones in the UAE.

AD Ports launched its first office in Beijing in July. Photo: AD Ports Group

The new agreement will bank on China's position as the world’s largest automotive market with significant export potential and Abu Dhabi’s role as a rapidly growing trade and logistics hub, AD Ports said.

Under the terms of the agreement, the parties will explore the development and operation of an integrated bilateral terminal and auto hub network, connecting the Asia-Pacific Green Automotive Circular Economy Industrial Park in Yantai, Shandong, with AD Ports Group’s automotive terminals and hubs in the UAE and other key countries.

This will create an “efficient” vehicle supply chain, according to the statement. The agreement will also explore sustainable energy initiatives.

As the largest overseas market for China's second-hand car exports, the UAE’s strategic position is “particularly significant”, AD Ports said.

The co-operation between government-owned SPG Yantai Port and AD Ports Group contains “significant synergy value” and will deepen bilateral economic and trade exchanges, the company added.

AD Ports has a network of more than 140 offices worldwide and its portfolio includes 34 terminals and economic zones spanning more than 550 square kilometres.

The Abu Dhabi-based company is boosting partnerships with Chinese companies amid growing ties between the two nations.

As of 2024, China was the UAE's largest trading partner, with more than $100 billion in total bilateral trade spanning sectors including crude oil, petrochemicals and artificial intelligence.

Saturday's results West Ham 2-3 Tottenham

Arsenal 2-2 Southampton

Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves

Brighton 0-2 Leicester City

Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool

Everton 0-2 Norwich City

Watford 0-3 Burnley Manchester City v Chelsea, 9.30pm

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEjari%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYazeed%20Al%20Shamsi%2C%20Fahad%20Albedah%2C%20Mohammed%20Alkhelewy%20and%20Khalid%20Almunif%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPropTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESanabil%20500%20Mena%2C%20Hambro%20Perks'%20Oryx%20Fund%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog From: Ras Al Khaimah Age: 50 Profession: Electronic engineer, worked with Etisalat for the past 20 years Hobbies: 'Anything that involves exploration, hunting, fishing, mountaineering, the sea, hiking, scuba diving, and adventure sports' Favourite quote: 'Life is so simple, enjoy it'

Coffee: black death or elixir of life? It is among the greatest health debates of our time; splashed across newspapers with contradicting headlines - is coffee good for you or not? Depending on what you read, it is either a cancer-causing, sleep-depriving, stomach ulcer-inducing black death or the secret to long life, cutting the chance of stroke, diabetes and cancer. The latest research - a study of 8,412 people across the UK who each underwent an MRI heart scan - is intended to put to bed (caffeine allowing) conflicting reports of the pros and cons of consumption. The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, contradicted previous findings that it stiffens arteries, putting pressure on the heart and increasing the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke, leading to warnings to cut down. Numerous studies have recognised the benefits of coffee in cutting oral and esophageal cancer, the risk of a stroke and cirrhosis of the liver. The benefits are often linked to biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols, which benefit the body. These and othetr coffee compounds regulate genes involved in DNA repair, have anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with lower risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to type-2 diabetes. But as doctors warn, too much of anything is inadvisable. The British Heart Foundation found the heaviest coffee drinkers in the study were most likely to be men who smoked and drank alcohol regularly. Excessive amounts of coffee also unsettle the stomach causing or contributing to stomach ulcers. It also stains the teeth over time, hampers absorption of minerals and vitamins like zinc and iron. It also raises blood pressure, which is largely problematic for people with existing conditions. So the heaviest drinkers of the black stuff - some in the study had up to 25 cups per day - may want to rein it in. Rory Reynolds