Six-lane tunnel in Deira to open this year under major plan to cut congestion for 1 million people

Dubai is accelerating efforts to open a vast six-lane tunnel before the end of the year to help cut congestion in one of the emirate's leading traffic hotspots.

The Al Khaleej Street Tunnel Project - which extends 1.65km from the end of the Infinity Bridge ramp in Deira to the junction of Al Khaleej and Al Wuheida streets - will accommodate up to 12,000 vehicles per hour in each direction.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said on Sunday the key initiative is now 80 per cent complete, with teams now working round-the-clock to finish critical excavation work.

The upgrade plan is part of the wider Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, which will serve about 1 million residents in historic areas of the city and has been described as one of Dubai's largest road infrastructure schemes.

The RTA said the large-scale project aims to keep pace with development along the densely populated stretch, including in Dubai Islands, the Waterfront Market and Port Rashid, and eventually reduce typical travel times from 104 minutes to only 16 minutes.

“The construction of Al Khaleej Street Tunnel forms part of Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, one of the largest projects currently being undertaken by RTA," said Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA.

"It serves several key residential communities and development projects, most notably Dubai Islands, Waterfront Market, Dubai Maritime City and Port Rashid. The project is estimated to serve one million people and reduce journey time from 104 minutes to 16 minutes by 2030.”

Close to 1,600 workers are completing the key tunnel project. Photo: Dubai RTA Info

Boosting connectivity

Mr Al Tayer said the Al Khaleej Tunnel Project would also include converting roundabouts on Cairo Street and Al Wuheida Street into signalised junctions and would connecting the ramp from Dubai Islands to the new tunnel on Al Khaleej Street towards Al Mamzar.

Plans take shape

Construction is gathering pace, with 14 teams carrying out essential excavation works, include the building of retaining walls.

Tunnel wall cladding has also begun, in parallel with road paving and widening, the installation of lighting and traffic signal systems, rainwater drainage and irrigation networks, and utility diversion and protection works within the project area.

A total of 1,591 engineers, technicians and other workers are driving the project forward to ensure the tunnel is opened in the final quarter of 2026.

Tunnel vision

As well as helping to ease traffic flow in old Dubai, Al Khaleej Street Tunnel is to become a scenic route for commuters, featuring colourful artwork.

"Created by Emirati artist Maryam Hathboor, the design draws on a style inspired by banknote illustrations, portraying Dubai’s skyline through fine lines and rich detail," the RTA said.

The artwork will extend across the tunnel mural, showcasing prominent new additions to Dubai’s skyline, including Infinity Bridge.

The road ahead

The RTA completed Al Shindagha Corridor works in Bur Dubai in 2025 and is currently undertaking a project to provide direct entry and exit points for Dubai Islands from the Bur Dubai side.

This initiative includes the construction of a bridge across Dubai Creek in the area between Infinity Bridge and the Port Rashid development project area.

The bridge extends approximately 1,425 metres, with four lanes in each direction and a total capacity of around 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

The bridge rises 18.5 metres above the water level of Dubai Creek and features a 75-metre-wide navigational channel, allowing various types of vessels to pass through the Creek.

The project also includes a dedicated pedestrian and cycling track connecting both ends of the bridge, equipped with two lifts to facilitate the movement of its users.

It also covers the construction of at-grade roads extending approximately 2,000 metres to provide connectivity with the existing road network on both Dubai Islands and Bur Dubai sides.