The Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project is one of the largest projects being undertaken by RTA. Photo RTA
The Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project is one of the largest projects being undertaken by RTA. Photo RTA

News

UAE

All phases of Al Shindagha Corridor Development Project on Bur Dubai side completed

The final bridge was opened by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority on Sunday

The National

May 11, 2025