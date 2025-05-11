All phases of Al Shindagha Corridor Development Project on Bur Dubai side completed

The final bridge being constructed as part of the Sheikh Rashid Road and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/19/new-bridge-in-dubai-opens-linking-jumeirah-street-to-al-mina-street/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/19/new-bridge-in-dubai-opens-linking-jumeirah-street-to-al-mina-street/">Al Mina Street</a> intersection development project was inaugurated today, completing all phases of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/23/dubai-opens-12km-bridge-under-dh53bn-congestion-cutting-road-project/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/23/dubai-opens-12km-bridge-under-dh53bn-congestion-cutting-road-project/">Al Shindagha Corridor Development Project</a> in Bur Dubai. This means the traffic will now flow uninterrupted from Al Garhoud Bridge to Port Rashid through Infinity Bridge and extending to the Waterfront Market. The bridge was opened by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority on Sunday, state news agency Wam reported. The overall project has cut traffic along the Al Shindagha corridor, reducing travel time from 80 minutes to 12 minutes. The journey from Jumeirah Street to Infinity Bridge now takes five minutes, while travelling from Infinity Bridge to Al Mina Street and Al Wasl Road at the 2nd December Street intersection also takes five minutes, according to the RTA. Spanning 13km, the corridor benefits one million residents and major developments, including Dubai Islands, Dubai Waterfront and Port Rashid. The project, covering Sheikh Rashid Road, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street and Cairo Street, covers 15 intersections, 18km of bridges and tunnels, and can handle an increase of 6,400 to 24,000 vehicles an hour. Journey time has been reduced from 104 minutes to 16 minutes. Officials estimate and economic benefit of Dh45 billion over 20 years. The final bridge at the Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Mina Street intersection can accommodate 19,400 vehicles an hour. Two pedestrian bridges are included in the plan. The Falcon Intersection, at Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road and Al Mina Street, consists of three bridges and a tunnel that can accommodate 28,800 vehicles per hour. Major bridges along Al Khaleej Street and a tunnel for left-turn traffic from Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road to Al Mina Street are included in the project. The Infinity Bridge spans 295 metres and provides 12 lanes with a capacity of 24,000 vehicles an hour. It also features a three-metre-wide cycling track and a 75-metre-wide navigation channel for safe vessel passage. The double-deck route extends from Infinity Bridge to Deira along Al Corniche Street, offering six lanes in each direction. The route connects to Al Khaleej Street and integrates surface roads with signalised intersections. Five bridges have been constructed to provide direct access to Dubai Islands, with a total capacity of 20,700 vehicles an hour. Currently 30 per cent complete, the 1,650-metre tunnel will connect Infinity Bridge in Deira to Al Khaleej Street and Cairo Street, providing three lanes in each direction with a capacity of 12,000 vehicles an hour. The RTA has launched a project to provide direct access to Dubai Islands from Bur Dubai. The new bridge will span 1,425 metres over Dubai Creek, with four lanes in each direction, a pedestrian and cycling path, and a 75-metre-wide navigation channel for vessel passage. The authority is leading a comprehensive road-building strategy to help ensure Dubai's infrastructure can keep pace with continued population growth. Dubai's population passed 3.5 million in 2022 and now stands at more than 3.9 million. Dubai Government is set to invest heavily in infrastructure in the years ahead as it sets its sights on growing its population to 5.8 million by 2040. In October, Dubai unveiled its largest government <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/10/08/uae-cabinet-approves-record-budget-for-2025/" target="_blank" rel="">budget</a> for 2025-2027, with spending of Dh272 billion. In 2025, expenditure is set at Dh86.26 billion, with 46 per cent to be spent on infrastructure, including roads, bridges, transport systems and renewable energy centres, as well as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/04/28/dubai-constructing-new-35bn-passenger-terminal-at-al-maktoum-airport/" target="_blank" rel="">Al Maktoum Airport</a> development. In January, a 300-metre <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/28/new-bridge-on-sheikh-zayed-road-to-improve-access-to-dubais-mall-of-the-emirates/" target="_blank" rel="">bridge </a>connecting Sheikh Zayed Road to the Mall of the Emirates was opened to ease traffic levels in one of the busiest districts of the emirate. The bridge provides direct access to the mall and aims to cut travel times in half, the RTA said at the time.