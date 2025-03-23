Dubai opens 1.2km bridge under Dh5.3bn congestion-cutting road project

Dubai on Sunday opened a 1.2 kilometre <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/12/dubai-opens-bridge-connecting-sheikh-zayed-road-to-mall-of-the-emirates/" target="_blank">bridge</a> able to serve 4,800 vehicles per hour in the latest phase of a Dh5.3 billion road expansion project seeking to slash congestion and boost travel times across large parts of the city. The transport link will aim to improve traffic flow from Infinity Bridge, positioned over Dubai Creek, from Al Mina Street to Sheikh Rashid Road, which begins in Bur Dubai, and the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street intersection. The bridge launch is part of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/07/15/timeframe-al-shindagha-is-a-proud-symbol-of-dubais-history/" target="_blank">Al Shindagha</a> Corridor Improvement Project, which encompasses a 13km area encompassing Sheikh Rashid Road, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street and Cairo Street. The corridor serves Deira and Bur Dubai in addition to nearby areas such as Deira Islands, Dubai Seafront, Dubai Maritime City and Port Rashid. Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA, said the strategy was key to Dubai's long-term strategy to meet the demands of a growing city. "The project is designed to support continuing urban development along the corridor while meeting the demands of urban and population growth,” he said. Phase 4 of the improvement plan will also feature upgrades to Sheikh Rashid Road from its junction with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street to the Falcon Intersection on Al Mina Street. Additionally, improvement works will be carried out on road surfaces on Jumeirah Street, Al Mina Street and Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street. The vast infrastructure project commenced in 2016 and authorities expect it to reduce travel time from 104 minutes to only 16 minutes by 2030. The authority is leading a comprehensive road-building strategy to help ensure Dubai's infrastructure can keep pace with continued population growth. Dubai's population passed 3.5 million in 2022 and now stands at more than 3.9 million. The Dubai Government is set to invest heavily in infrastructure in the years ahead as it sets its sights on growing its population to 5.8 million by 2040. In October, Dubai unveiled its largest government <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/10/08/uae-cabinet-approves-record-budget-for-2025/" target="_blank">budget</a> for 2025-2027, with spending of Dh272 billion ($74 billion). In 2025 alone, expenditure is set at Dh86.26 billion, with 46 per cent to be spent on infrastructure, including roads, bridges, transportation systems and renewable energy centres, as well as the announced <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/04/28/dubai-constructing-new-35bn-passenger-terminal-at-al-maktoum-airport/" target="_blank">Al Maktoum Airport</a> development. In January, a 300-metre <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/28/new-bridge-on-sheikh-zayed-road-to-improve-access-to-dubais-mall-of-the-emirates/" target="_blank">bridge </a>connecting Sheikh Zayed Road to the Mall of the Emirates was opened to ease traffic levels one of the busiest districts of the emirate. The bridge provides direct access to the popular shopping centre and aims to half travel times, the RTA said at the time.