Dubai to build 1.6km tunnel in Dh5.3bn road project

Dubai's transport authority has unveiled congestion-cutting plans for a 1.6km six-lane tunnel in Diera.

Al Khaleej Street Tunnel will serve 12,000 vehicles each day and is a key part of a multi-billion dirham drive to boost traffic flow and ensure the emirate's roads can meet the demands of a growing population.

The Roads and Transport Authority on Sunday announced a contract had been awarded for the construction of the transport link, which will stretch from the end of the ramp of Infinity Bridge in Deira to the junction of Al Khaleej and Cairo streets.

The RTA did not confirm when the tunnel is expected to open.

It is the latest addition to the Dh5.3 billion ($US 1.44 billion) Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, which encompasses a 13km area encompassing Sheikh Rashid Road, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street, and Cairo Street.

هيئة الطرق والمواصلات ترسي عقد مشروع تنفيذ نفق شارع الخليج، الذي يمتد من نهاية منحدر جسر (إنفينيتي) في ديرة، حتى تقاطع شارع الخليج مع شارع القاهرة، ويبلغ طول النفق 1650 متراً، وبسعة ثلاثة مسارات في كل اتجاه، بطاقة استيعابية قدرها 12000 مركبة في الساعة في الاتجاهين. #دبي pic.twitter.com/j3hrOFAGcL — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 14, 2024

It will include the upgrade of 15 intersections and aims to benefit about one million people living in Dubai Islands, Dubai Waterfront, Dubai Maritime City and Mina Rashid.

The RTA said the scheme is projected to slash travel times from 104 minutes to 16 minutes by 2030.

“Al Khaleej Street Project, which is part of Phase 4 [of the Al Shindagha project], covers the construction of a tunnel extending 1,650 metres and encompassing three lanes in each direction," said Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA.

"It provides a free traffic flow from the Infinity Bridge towards Deira and back.

Read More Dubai’s RTA expands project to speed up response time to road accidents

"The scope includes transforming the crossing of the Cairo and Al Wuheida streets from a roundabout to a signalised intersection, besides improving Cairo Street and connecting the ramp of the bridge from Dubai Islands to the new tunnel on Al Khaleej Street northward.

"This phase will serve the residents of Abu Hail, Al Wuheida and Al Mamzar along with development projects like Dubai Islands, Dubai Waterfront, Waterfront Market and Hamriya Port."

In March 2023, the RTA awarded the first contract under Phase 4 of Al Shindagha master plan.

The Dh800 million project extends 4.8km along Sheikh Rashid Road, from the intersection with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street to the Falcon Interchange on Al Mina Road.

It involves the construction of three bridges spanning 3.1km in total, capable of accommodating 19,400 vehicles per hour across all lanes.

Improvements already completed under the major infrastructure project include the opening of an intersection of Sheikh Rashid Road and Oud Metha Road, and the launch of five bridges leading to Dubai Islands, which together can serve more than 20,000 vehicles per hour.