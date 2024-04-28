Dubai starts constructing new $35bn passenger terminal at Al Maktoum Airport

Dubai on Sunday approved designs for a new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, and began its construction at a cost of Dh128 billion ($35 billion) as the emirate boosts airport capacity to meet growing travel demand.

Once complete, Al Maktoum International Airport will boast "the world's largest capacity", reaching up to 260 million passengers, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai said on Twitter.

It will be five times the size of the current Dubai International Airport, which is currently ranked the top globally for international passenger traffic.

All operations at Dubai International Airport will be transferred to Al Maktoum in the coming years, he said.

The airport will accommodate 400 aircraft gates, five parallel runways and will feature "new aviation technologies".

The new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport. pic.twitter.com/lgMwss6idc — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 28, 2024

"As we build an entire city around the airport in Dubai South, demand for housing for a million people will follow. It will host the world's leading companies in the logistics and air transport sectors," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"We are building a new project for future generations ... Dubai will be the world's airport, its port, its urban hub, and its new global centre."

More to follow...