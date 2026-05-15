Reckless driver's vehicle seized after Dubai Police catch him swerving through traffic

Dubai Police have arrested a driver after he was spotted swerving through traffic at high speed and overtaking from the hard shoulder.

Brig Jumaa bin Suwaidan, director of the force's traffic department, said the driver committed serious traffic offences.

“He was endangering his and other lives with reckless behaviour,” Brig bin Suwaidan said on Friday. “He caused confusion among other road drivers who didn’t have time to react.”

Dubai Police shared a video of a black 4X4 overtaking and suddenly swerving as it weaves through traffic near Dubai Mall.

Police patrols stopped the driver and impounded the vehicle, with the owner having to pay a Dh50,000 fine to release it.