UAE's West-East pipeline expansion to become operational in 2027, doubling oil export capacity

The UAE plans to complete the expansion of the West-East crude oil pipeline by 2027, with the project expected to double export capacity through Fujairah.

The expansion plans were reviewed at a meeting of the Executive Committee of Adnoc’s board of directors, led by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the emirate's Media Office said on Friday.

The Habshan–Fujairah pipeline, often referred to as the West–East crude oil pipeline, is one of the UAE’s most significant strategic energy projects. It is aimed at reinforcing the country's status as a reliable global energy supplier, while strengthening Fujairah’s position as a major international oil hub.

Play 00:28 President Sheikh Mohamed inspects Fujairah Port

Developed by Adnoc, the pipeline was designed to transport crude from Abu Dhabi’s onshore Habshan fields to the Port of Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. The project was launched as part of the UAE’s broader strategy to enhance energy security and ensure uninterrupted exports to international markets amid growing regional tension.

The pipeline has increasing strategic importance because it enables the UAE to continue crude exports without relying entirely on the strait, through which about a fifth of global oil supplies normally pass.

Construction of the pipeline began in 2008, with commercial operations commencing in 2012. Stretching more than 360km across the UAE, the 48-inch pipeline has the capacity to transport up to 1.5 million barrels of crude oil per day, representing a substantial share of the country’s total oil exports. Fujairah’s location outside the Arabian Gulf has helped establish the emirate as one of the world’s leading bunkering and oil storage hubs.

Adnoc said the planned development of the pipeline forms part of broader efforts to expand the company’s infrastructure capacity and support future production growth.

The expansion also aligns with the UAE’s plans to increase oil production capacity to five million barrels per day by 2027 through continued investment in upstream and export infrastructure. The UAE’s exit from Opec this month is also expected to provide the country with greater flexibility over future oil production levels as it pursues long-term capacity expansion plans.

For Adnoc, the pipeline marked a major milestone in the company’s long-term infrastructure expansion plans. By creating a direct export route to Fujairah, Adnoc significantly reduced reliance on maritime transit through the strait. The project also strengthened the company’s ability to maintain stable exports during periods of regional uncertainty.

The Executive Committee also reviewed Adnoc’s efforts to strengthen operational resilience and ensure the continuity of exports through strategic infrastructure projects.

The development has been important to Fujairah’s economic growth. The emirate has attracted large-scale investments in storage terminals, refining facilities and maritime services.

Adnoc’s continued investment in Fujairah, including crude storage and export infrastructure, has further cemented the emirate’s role in global energy supply chains.

Crude exports routed through Fujairah have increased during the disruption to Gulf shipping lanes, emphasising the strategic importance of the pipeline for global energy markets.