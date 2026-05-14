Fire at Fujairah oil industrial zone was accidental, authorities confirm

Fujairah authorities said smoke visible over an oil industry zone of Fujairah on Thursday was due to an accidental fire.

Fujairah Government Media Office said that the blaze at the petroleum industries area of the emirate broke out during routine pipeline maintenance work.

Civil Defence officers were sent to the scene and brought the fire under control, the media office said.

The public were warned against sharing unverified reports and rumours and were asked to rely on official sources of information about the incident.