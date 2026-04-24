Dubai Police seize motorcycles to put brakes on reckless riding

Dubai Police impounded motorcycles as part of efforts to tackle reckless riding that endangers the lives of others.

Police patrols caught several riders breaking the law. In some cases they were seen performing risky stunts on the roads.

“They committed severe traffic offences like driving on one wheel and reckless driving,” said Brig Jumaa bin Suwaidan, director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police. “They put their lives and other at risk. Dubai Police won’t stand still against such reckless behaviour.”

The bikes were seized and the riders now face legal action. Authorities in the emirate shared a video on social media to highlight the risks and told parents to ensure their children do not put themselves and others in danger.

“I call on parents to monitor their children and educate them about driving motorbikes recklessly on public roads," Brig bin Suwaidan said. "Parents shouldn’t allow their children to use bikes or vehicles without following traffic laws as they endanger lives and [could] cause fatal accidents."

The video contained clips sent by Dubai residents that showed teenagers performing risky stunts. He urged parents to tell their children to ride bikes in designated areas and avoid copying reckless behaviour seen on social media.

The force called on the public to report such incidents through the We Are All Police service on 901, or by using the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police app.