Dubai Police seize vehicles in clampdown on 'dangerous stunts' during rainfall

Play Dubai Police clamp down on dangerous driving during recent wet weather Play 00:34

Dubai Police have seized a number of vehicles in a crackdown on drivers putting lives at risk by carrying out "dangerous stunts" during recent rainfall in the emirate.

The force released dramatic footage of rule-breaking motorists careering out of control on slippery roads while driving at high speeds.

Patrolling police took action against motorists in areas such as Al Ruwayyah and Lahbab for a range of offences, such as drifting, sudden swerving, performing stunts, excessive vehicle noise and creating disturbances.

Under Dubai law, offenders must pay impound release fees of up to Dh50,000 to get their vehicles back.

Brig Jumaa bin Suwaidan, director of traffic at Dubai Police, said the unruly behaviour was exacerbated by the wet weather, which increased the prospect of serious injuries or deaths.

The senior officer said police would continue to intensify patrols in order to tackle bad driving and boost road safety.

Police did not state when the incidents took place, but Dubai has experienced spells of unstable weather in recent weeks.

Storms swept across large parts of the UAE at the end of March, bringing heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

Severe downpours caused some roads to flood and caused widespread travel disruption. Police and other authorities had repeatedly warned drivers to exercise caution during the adverse weather.

Brig bin Suwaidan urged drivers to abide by traffic regulations, avoid risky behaviour, especially during rainy weather, reduce speed, maintain safe distances, and ensure their vehicles, particularly tyres, are in good condition.

The public is encouraged to report dangerous driving through the Police Eye app or by calling 901.