Christian Eriksen 'conscious and doing well' after collapsing in Denmark game

Christian Eriksen is “conscious and doing well” after the Denmark midfielder appeared to collapse in Sunday’s friendly against Ukraine.

TV footage showed Eriksen holding his chest in the 65th minute before the camera moved elsewhere, but the match was quickly stopped amid concern for the former Tottenham and Manchester United player.

Eriksen collapsed at Euro 2020 during a 1-0 loss to Finland and it later emerged he had suffered a cardiac arrest. He subsequently required an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator device to be fitted to ensure he could resume his playing career, but the 34-year-old sparked more fears on Sunday before Danish Football Union provided a positive update.

“Christian Eriksen is conscious and doing well under the circumstances,” a statement by DFU read. “The match has been called off.”

With the score 2-1 to Denmark in the friendly at Nature Energy Park, Eriksen experienced discomfort and briefly went unconscious. Danish team doctor Morten Boesen, who was also involved with the national team when Eriksen collapsed five years ago, confirmed the midfielder was at hospital to have more tests.

“Christian is doing well and walked off the pitch by himself. As I see it, the pacemaker responded as it should,” Boesen said in a statement via DBU.

“He was briefly unconscious but regained consciousness very quickly and we were quickly in contact with him. He will now undergo further examinations at the hospital to determine what caused the incident. We are in ongoing contact with him and the doctors at the hospital.

“But Christian is doing well and he asked me to send his regards to all the players and tell them that he was OK.”

Denmark boss Brian Riemer revealed Eriksen responded to his teammates after the incident. “Christian Eriksen waved to his teammates as he left the pitch,” Riemer told reporters.

“A few minutes before he fell ill, he had had a tussle with Ruslan Malinovskyi and I thought that was why he looked so distressed, but I was wrong. From that moment on, neither I nor the players on the pitch could have carried on with the match.”

Spurs and Manchester United quickly offered well wishes to Eriksen. “Our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family. Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Christian. We’re all with you,” a statement by Tottenham read.

A Manchester United statement read: “Everybody at Manchester United is encouraged by Denmark’s update on Christian Eriksen following today’s abandoned friendly against Ukraine. The club is sending strength and love to Christian and the Eriksen family as we await further news.”

“We’re thinking of you, Christian,” a statement by current club Wolfsburg read. “He has been taken to Odense University Hospital, where further examinations will follow.

Manchester United players, Christian Eriksen, centre, Victor Lindelof, left, and Rasmus Hojlund celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2024 FA Cup. AP Info

“We are in close contact with the Danish Football Association and are following further developments. All the best and a speedy recovery, Christian.”

Eriksen required cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at Parken Stadium following the collapse during Euro 2020 before he had a pacemaker fitted days later.

Eriksen was contracted to Inter Milan at the time but Serie A rules prevented players being able to play in the league with a pacemaker and the midfielder resumed his career at Brentford in 2022 before he enjoyed a three-year spell at Manchester United. He joined Wolfsburg last summer.