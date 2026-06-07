Brazil, England, Germany and Argentina win as World Cup warm-ups intensify

Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil secured a narrow 2-1 win over Egypt as their preparations for the ​2026 World Cup continued on Saturday.

In a busy day of friendlies, there were also wins for England, Germany, Argentina and Portugal.

Five-time champions Brazil edged out the Egyptians in Cleveland with Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes scoring early and Lyon's on-loan Real Madrid forward Endrick adding a second after an assist from Barcelona's ⁠Raphinha.

Zico scored for Egypt, while Mo Salah played the first half and enjoyed some bright moments.

There was some drama ​with ⁠Brazil and Roma right-back Wesley leaving ‌the field in tears after what appeared to be a muscle injury in his left leg, which might rule him ​out of the World Cup. Teams can change players up to one day before their first games.

Elsewhere, Argentina rested Lionel Messi against Honduras in Texas in a game where forward Lautaro Martinez shone ⁠with a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win. Giuliano Simeone scored the second for Argentina.

Harry Kane's first-half header earned England a 1-0 win over New Zealand in Tampa, while there were also victories for Scotland and Belgium.

With England manager Thomas Tuchel rotating his entire team at half-time and handing minutes to 22 players in the scorching 32-degree heat, the result was secondary to the process.

But Kane's clinical finish with a glancing header into the bottom corner from Djed Spence's cross offered a timely reminder of the skipper's importance to their hopes of winning a second World Cup.

Four-time world champions Germany secured a ninth win in a row with a 2-1 victory over tournament co-hosts USA in Chicago.

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Kai Havertz headed in Joshua Kimmich's free-kick to give them a second-minute lead, but the Americans snatched a stunning equaliser when Antonee Robinson thundered in a volley after defender Jonathan Tah had headed away a corner. But Leroy Sane rifled in to restore Germany's lead ​in the 57th minute.

Portugal defeated Chile 2-1 in an ill-tempered clash in Oeiras where both ‌teams finished with 10 men as Rafael Leao and ⁠Ivan Roman received their marching orders.

Goncalo Guedes gave the home ​side the lead before Bruno Fernandes added a second from outside the box. Lucas Cepeda scored a late ​consolation for Chile.

“We were ‌superior in the 90 minutes, we managed to control the game very well, especially having a lot of the ball in the last ⁠third,” Fernandes told RTP.

Scotland hammered Bolivia 4-0 to raise hopes of a good showing when the tournament gets under way, while Belgium thrashed Tunisia 5-0 in a blow to the North Africans.

Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere, Kevin De Bruyne, Dodi Lukebakio and Nicolas Raskin scored the goals.

“We wanted a good performance in front of our fans,” Belgium coach Rudi Garcia said. “It is a good preparation for the World Cup, we know this team can do great things.”

Che Adams bagged two to go with strikes from Lawrence Shankland and Scott McTominay in an impressive performance from Scotland.

Switzerland and Australia drew 1-1, while Bosnia and Herzegovina were held to the same scoreline by Panama.