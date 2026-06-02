World Cup 2026 jerseys ranked: Every kit from best to worst

The 2026 Fifa World Cup is almost upon us.

It will be the biggest World Cup by size and expanse – across the US, Canada and Mexico. All 48 teams will be keen to put their best foot forward.

And with all eyes on the biggest event in sport, the kits that the players wear will also be in focus. We rank the national jerseys of the participating teams at the 2026 Fifa World Cup from best to worst.

Argentina

Argentina great Lionel Messi in the national jerseys. photo: AFP Info

One of the best in the competition, on the pitch and in a sartorial sense. The traditional and unmistakable blue and white stripes stand out. The away kit takes it up a notch. The swirling patterns are a unique artistic style from the area around Buenos Aires.

United States

Christian Pulisic, left, and Ricardo Pepi of the United States. Photos: Getty Images Info

The United States home kit is an ode to the classic 1994 World Cup jersey. The wavy stripes have been recreated with a bit more flair. However, the Americans missed a trick by not bringing back the much-loved '94 star-spangled away kit. The current deep blue kit has subtle star prints and is a solid alternative.

Mexico

Mexico's vibrant World Cup kits. photos: AFP Info

Brilliant home jersey with Aztec-inspired design dominating the entire kit. Goes perfectly with the white shorts. Nice striped collar as well. Their other kit is a simple white iteration with a striped collar and sleeve. Two winners.

Colombia

Colombia's World Cup kits. Getty Images Info

Colombia always delivers. Brilliant use of bright colours, with the red stripes across the kit complementing the fluorescent yellow. The choice of turquoise for the secondary jersey plus the wave pattern make it a very cool kit. Fine job.

Germany

Germany's incredible World Cup kits. Getty Images Info

Paying homage to the 1990 design pattern, the German flag sits beautifully on the torso. The 'V' design creates a nice pattern in the middle. The away kit is equally eye-catching, although the shade of blue is not normally associated with Germany.

Croatia

Croatia's home and away kits. Getty Images Info

The red and white checks were always going to be there. They have blended it well to merge with the centre of the kit. The same checks are replicated in the blue away kit where the pattern seamlessly merges into the design.

Curacao

Curacao 2026 jersey. Photo: Curacao national team / Instagram Info

One of the most pleasing colour choices for a World Cup jersey. The lemon tone plus a dash of colour through the stripes make it stand out. A superb kit to mark Curacao's tournament debut.

France

France World Cup Kits. Getty Images Info

Classy without being spectacular. Diagonal patterns on the deep blue home kit with white shorts look stylish. A proper collar is a nice touch. Their all-white away kit has just a hint of the tricolour on the sleeve.

Japan

Kaoru Mitoma and Ayumu Seko of Japan. photos: Getty Images Info

Understated elegance in both their kits. The main blue kit has multiple tiny concentric patterns, giving the effect of a sound wave. The away jersey is equally beautiful, with several colourful stripes on a white top with a simple collar.

Norway

Norway's World Cup kits. Getty Images Info

The two kits are chalk and cheese. The main jersey is as in-your-face as a kit can get, with the Norwegian flag placed across the right shoulder. The cross, upon close inspection, includes a Nordic knot. Their other kit, however, is all black, all business.

Netherlands

Jan Paul van Hecke and Virgil van Dijk (R) of The Netherlands. Photos: Getty Images Info

The Dutch jersey could only ever be one thing – bright orange. They have stuck to it forever, so can’t hold it against them. The away jersey is one of the best white iterations in the tournament. A dash of orange across the midriff is simple and effective.

Brazil

Brazil's 2026 kits. Getty Images / AFP Info

The home jersey is a bit plain, canary yellow as you'd expect although it does look good with the paler blue shorts. The deep blue away kit is much more eye catching. Overall, a solid duo.

Sweden

Sweden's kits for 2026. AFP / Getty Images Info

The Swedish kit is all class. The home is classic yellow with blue accents. But it is the away kit that stands out. Striking blue ripple vertical patterns with yellow highlights make it remarkable.

Uruguay

Uruguay's 2026 kits. Getty Images Info

The home jersey is a simple all-blue outfit with a black and white collar. Quite serene. But it is the away kit that is a sight to behold. Bold blue patterns that make a statement. Amazing.

Spain

Spain's World Cup colours. Getty Images Info

A beautiful red and blue kit with bright yellow and red stripes on the shoulders. Works well. The white kit has subtle patterns on it and the collar has a red and yellow colour scheme. Very good.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's 2026 strips. AFP/EPA Info

The Saudi kit is one of the best from the Middle East. The green kit with geometric designs has distinct purple patterns – quite futuristic. Unlike any other from the region. The white away kit is simple with a hint of gold accents. Overall, a really clean effort.

South Africa

Oswin Appollis and Themnba Zwane of South Africa. Photo: Getty Images Info

The green striped away is outstanding. The Bafana Bafana away jersey is uniquely South African and the shoulder stripes add to its charm. The yellow home jersey, however, falls somewhere between Australia and Brazil. Geometric pattern breaks the monotony.

England

Djed Spence and Kobbie Mainoo in England's kits. Getty Images Info

The Three Lions have gone minimalist. There is a subtle lion motif on the white kit, while the other iteration is ‘Speed Red’ with blue accents. Looks clean but not vastly dissimilar to some of their previous jerseys. Clean all round though.

Ghana

Ghana's national kits. Info

Outstanding white kit with a kaleidoscope of colourful strings. The yellow jersey is just as beautiful, especially with the Ghanaian star in black right in the centre of it. Intricate design across the jersey make it lively.

Algeria

Algerian colours. Getty Images / Adidas via Instagram Info

A really pleasant green jersey with vertical stripes on the torso and dark sleeves. The white kit has green stripes and faded pattern on the front. Overall, nicely done.

Portugal

Portugal's colours for 2026. Getty Images Info

The main red (or is it dark pink?) kit has a wave pattern horizontally along the jersey. It creates a nice effect. Their away kit has a lot going on. Blue waves crashing into each other create quite the impact.

Scotland

Scotland's 2026 jerseys. Getty Images Info

The away kit is a pleasant coral pink kit with blue stripes. The blue accents on the sleeve and collar sit perfectly together. The home, blue kit has Saltire-inspired design.

Canada

Marcelo Flores and Jonathan David of Canada. Photo: AFP Info

The Canadians have gone daring red with a maple leaf design. Simple yet effective. Their other black kit really stands out, with stylised maple designs splashed across. Vastly different design choices, and both grab the attention.

Egypt

Egyptian national kits. Getty Images / Puma via Instagram Info

The red kit has many geometric patterns, inspired by the great pyramids. However, the design is restricted to the upper half of the jersey, allowing for breathing space. The white kit is also pleasing to the eye with faded pyramid motifs. Pretty good.

Paraguay

Paraguay's kits. Getty Images Info

The home hit has unmissable red and white stripes. Remember, the US kit has a wave pattern and this one does not. Their blue jersey is bold. The South Americans have taken it up a notch with their secondary kit.

Belgium

Belgium's World Cup colours. Getty Images Info

Not too dissimilar from the Spanish kit. Cool red flames across the kit with yellow stripes. The other kit has an abstract design and light colour splashes all across. No particular design theme to tie it all together. But the main kit is classy.

Morocco

Moroccan colours this year. Getty Images / Puma via Instagram Info

Red and green goes perfectly with Morocco. The Atlas Lions have not tinkered with the colour combination, and frankly, you don’t need to change what works. The collar and sleeves have a beautiful design. The away white kit has local design coursing through the torso.

Ecuador

Ecuador's 2026 kits. Getty Images Info

A simple yellow kit with bright blue accents on the sleeve and collar, plus a stripe down the side of the kit. The other all-blue kit is fairly simple.

Iraq

Iraq world cup team. photo: Instagram Info

Regional patterns and design on the white and green kits. The collar and sleeve design really add to the appeal of what is a really simple but effective kit.

South Korea

Stunning colours of South Korea. Getty Images Info

The Korean kit is a familiar combination of red and black. Does not quite stand out. The other kit has flower patterns in lavender shade. Unique colour choice.

Ivory Coast

Incredible kits of Ivory Coast. Getty Images / Instagram Info

Both kits are unique. The orange kit is littered with animal print patterns, while the white kit has subtle drawings of national flora and fauna.

Switzerland

Switzerland's 2026 colours. Getty Images Info

The red kit has soothing concentric wave patterns while the other has a burst of green hues on a simple jersey.

Turkey

Turkey's 2026 kits. Getty Images Info

The red patch across the torso looks much better in the white away kit. The red shade is not too different from many others in the tournament. Turkey kits can be a little basic.

Senegal

Senegal's 2026 kits. Photos: Getty images Info

The turquoise green kit has an intricate local design, which ties the national flag, logo and kit number well. The white iteration, on the other hand, has faded designs of traditional paintings.

Jordan

Jordan's World Cup jerseys. Photo: Instagram Info

Clean but basic jerseys with a few flourishes. It's a safe approach but will be a classic in Jordan with it being their first World Cup.

New Zealand

2026 kits of New Zealand. Photo: Puma/ Instagram Info

An all-black kit and an all-white kit with fern and landscape designs. It is subtle, to the point where you might miss it.

Qatar

Qatar's national kits. Getty Images/ Qatar FA Info

The home jersey is simple – maroon kit with a zigzag pattern right through the middle, inspired by the national flag. The away kit is white with maroon stripes. Nothing to get excited about.

Haiti

Haiti team colours. Photo: Saeta / Instagram Info

Three shades – white, blue and red. Haiti’s World Cup kit also depicts their freedom struggle with a group of people hoisting the national flag. A simple and symbolic design.

Czech Republic

Czech Republic World Cup kits. Puma / Instagram Info

A routine red jersey like so many in the tournament. However, the away kit has detailed design elements inspired by Czech artisanship.

Austria

Austria's kits for this year. Photo: Puma / Instagram Info

A red kit with black sleeves. At least it is not all red. But nothing more to it. The other kit is a lot more detailed with a marble effect and criss-cross patterns.

Cape Verde

Cape Verde kits. Photo: Capelli Sport / Instagram Info

The tiny nation has kept it simple for the World Cup. Subtle geometric patterns adorn the white and blue kits.

Panama

Panama national team colours. Photo: AFP / Instagram Info

The red kit is basic. Routine design and accents on the collar and sleeve. But the white jersey looks sleek with the gold accents.

Tunisia

Omar Rekik of Tunisia during a friendly match against Canada in March. AFP Info

The white kit has red accents and subtle patterns. It's OK, but nothing special.

DR Congo

Vibrant colours of Congo. AFP / Umbro via Instagram Info

A lot happening here. The red kit is extraordinary. And not in a good way. There is a light blue kit as well, which is actually quite nice, with concentric square patterns.

Australia

Awer Mabil, left, and Jacob Italiano of Australia. Photos: Getty Images Info

The gold and green had to be the colour combo for the home kit. But the strange cuts for the collar don’t sit well. Still, a solid and easily recognisable kit. The away jersey, however, might be the worst kit at the tournament. The orange and green two-tone effort is a head-scratcher.

Note: Kits of Iran, Uzbekistan and Bosnia unavailable.