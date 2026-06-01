Abu Dhabi unveils automatic parking payment system using number plate technology

Abu Dhabi has revealed plans to make parking easier across the emirate under an automatic payment scheme, removing the need for drivers to use coins and credit cards, or keep tickets on their windscreens.

Q Mobility – which manages public parking and the emirate's Darb road toll network – will use automatic number plate recognition technology to boost efficiency and cut down on the risk of fines.

The Free Flow Parking System will initially be introduced at a number of key locations in the capital, including multistorey parking facilities and selected private parking area, ahead of a wider roll-out.

Transport authorities have not yet revealed the parking areas that will be included in the first phase of the strategy.

The chargeable period will begin when a vehicle enters the designated parking area, with fees deducted from the user's Darb e-wallet on exit.

It is part of a push by Abu Dhabi transport authorities to embrace technology to improve customer services and expand the use of Darb's online platform.

Q Mobility stressed the need to maintain sufficient balance in the Darb e-wallet, already used by motorists to pay for public parking and road tolls, to avoid incurring fines.

Growing parking network

The digital drive comes as Abu Dhabi continues to expand its paid parking network.

A new paid parking zone covering more than 10,000 spaces was introduced in Abu Dhabi’s Mohamed bin Zayed City on May 6.

The system is in place in the suburb’s commercial sectors ME9 and ME12.

Q Mobility introduced paid parking in other commercial sectors of Mohamed bin Zayed City in December last year, and the outer areas of the rapidly expanding Al Shahama suburb in November.

In January this year, paid parking was introduced in Mussaffah, with the initial phase covering sectors M1, M2, M3, M4 and M24.

Q Mobility was established in 2024 by Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company ADQ to manage, operate and develop the Darb and Mawaqif public parking systems. The company operates under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport.