Wegovy weight loss pill arrives in UAE with prices expected from Dh800 to Dh1,600

An oral weight loss pill that has become popular in the US has been approved for use in the UAE.

Wegovy, already prescribed for weight loss in the UAE market using an injection pen, is now available as a pill.

Although the cost of the Wegovy pill has not been announced, it is understood the first batches of drugs arrived in the UAE on Monday and will be available soon.

The treatment is expected by the market to be priced similarly to the Foundayo oral pill, which went into circulation in April in Dubai and was approved for use in Abu Dhabi last month. Prices for Foundayo start from Dh773 ($210) for 0.8mg, rising to Dh1,599 for the strongest dose at 17.2mg.

Unlike injectable forms of semaglutide weight loss medicines, the Wegovy daily pill does not require cold storage.

The product is manufactured by Danish pharmaceutical firm, Novo Nordisk.

After approval by the US FDA this year, the Emirates Drug Establishment has followed suit, approving the daily pill to support adults living with obesity or weight-related medical conditions.

"Approving the oral formulation of Wegovy [semaglutide] reaffirms the establishment’s commitment to promoting the pharmaceutical ecosystem and reinforcing a proactive approach to addressing obesity and overweight challenges,” said Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, director general of the Emirates Drug Establishment.

Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, director general of the Emirates Drug Establishment. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

“These are among the leading factors associated with chronic diseases, while also supporting the evaluation and approval of innovative therapies in line with internationally recognised scientific standards.”

“This move reflects the UAE’s keenness to adopt the latest pharmaceutical innovations and develop a flexible regulatory environment that ensures patient access to these treatments.”

Oral pills

Regulatory approval for oral Wegovy was based on the results of clinical studies demonstrating the treatment’s effectiveness when combined with a healthy lifestyle.

Doctors have supported the use of a new wave of weight loss drugs given their role in cutting the risk of heart complications among at-risk patients.

The approval also cements the UAE’s continuing efforts to promote health awareness around the importance of early obesity management and reducing associated health complications.

Venkat Kalyan, general manager of Novo Nordisk Gulf, said the drug was proved as a safe and trusted obesity medication.

“Semaglutide has a well-established safety profile and is widely trusted within the medical community, while its once-daily oral formulation offers greater convenience and supports patient adherence to treatment,” he said.

The UAE is vying to satisfy an appetite for the latest drugs to combat obesity rates which are edging towards 30 per cent of the population.

Novo Nordisk also announced it is to open a distribution centre in the UAE to ensure supply.

The new facility will be one of three centres managing the distribution of the company’s products worldwide.

The company affirmed that its selection of the UAE was driven by the country’s advanced investment and logistics capabilities.

Novo Nordisk said plans were under way to establish a scientific office and to roll out a talent development programme for Emirati nationals.

By reducing the number of obese people, doctors hope there will also be associated health improvements and reduced numbers of people diagnosed with cardiovascular disease, diabetes and some cancers.

US launch

In the US, in the first week of its launch in January 18,000 prescriptions were signed off, and two million more since then.

Regulators there have priced the drug up at around $25 a month for those with insurance coverage, and from around $149 a month for the lowest dose without health cover, rising to up to $400 for higher doses.

The drugs are comparable in how they help patients lose weight.

In clinical trials, the Wegovy pill led to an average weight loss of around 13.6 per cent in 64 weeks, when patients took the highest 25mg dose.

Meanwhile, those taking Foundayo saw an average weight loss of 11.1 per cent in 72 weeks of trials, when taking the highest 17.2mg pill.

Prof Arya Sharma, of the University of Alberta and medical co-director of the Alberta Health Services Provincial Obesity Strategy, said the use of weight loss drugs were a game changer in how doctors approached ill health.

Play 01:01 UAE approves new weight loss pill

“By simply taking these medications, it actually changes behaviour,” Prof Sharma told The National.

“Anybody who's been trying to change their behaviour and found it difficult, once they're on the medication, they can actually change those behaviours.

“We're now also seeing patients are getting more physically active when they take these medications because they have more energy.

“If you're a patient who's had insomnia or sleep apnoea, you've lost weight, so your sleep is better, you're feeling better about yourself, you're eating better, and yes, your activity level is going to increase.

“This is pharmacological behaviour modification, if you want to use that term. That's what makes these medications so powerful.”