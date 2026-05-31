French Open 2026: No Alcaraz, Sinner or Djokovic as chaos and anxiety spread at Roland Garros

Week one of Roland Garros was one of the most chaotic in recent Grand Slam history, particularly on the men’s side, which will crown a first-time major champion in seven days’ time.

With Carlos Alcaraz sidelined with a wrist injury, and Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic both suffering early exits in Paris, the men’s tournament is wide open and every single player feels like he has a chance to grab the title.

The emergence of such a rare opportunity where players of the ATP are in a Grand Slam draw that does not include the three men who have combined to win the last 15 consecutive majors has not necessarily been met with a clutch attitude.

Madison Keys described it perfectly in her post-win press conference on Saturday, as she had to wait for Matteo Berrettini and Francisco Comesana spar for five hours and 13 minutes before she was able to step on Court Simonne-Mathieu for her three-set victory over ninth-seeded Victoria Mboko.

Ironically, that wasn’t even the longest match of the day. That honour went to Juan Manuel Cerundolo, who beat Martin Landaluce in five hours and 58 minutes to reach the fourth round.

“I think we've seen in the men's scores today that they're all really worried about who is going to be in the finals and not on the match today. So we've seen lots of men's tennis today,” joked Keys, referring to the slew of marathon matches that took place on Saturday.

“I feel like their anxiety is slowly seeping into everyone's lives, so hopefully they can make it through that and feel a little bit better and stop worrying about the final Sunday and worrying about, you know, today, tomorrow.”

Of the 16 men’s third-round matches that took place on Friday and Saturday, a record nine have gone to five sets. Paris’ terre battue has become the land of opportunity but it’s such an unfamiliar feeling, it’s almost like they don’t know what to do with it.

Add to that that there’s been an oppressive heatwave all week, with temperatures staying in the 30s, even at night. Every battle out there is a nerves-fest, with match points coming and going like they’re being served up on a merry-go-round.

Eighth-seeded Alex de Minaur could not hide his frustration after he lost to 26th-seeded Jakub Mensik in the third round on Friday, losing in four sets to the young Czech despite handing him an opening-set bagel.

“Obviously where I'm sitting right now, I feel like it's a wasted opportunity,” conceded the Aussie, who lost to Sinner, Alcaraz or Djokovic at five Grand Slams since 2022.

“There's not many times you get these types of opportunities. Or even in my career, I feel like I haven't really been handed too many of these opportunities. Normally I'm at the tail-end of tournaments, I'm playing these top players, and it feels like the door has been kind of shut in front of me.

“Once in a blue moon you get an opportunity like this, and you have to be able to take it, and I did exactly the opposite today.”

Frances Tiafoe toughed out a four-hour comeback from 2-0 down in the early hours of Sunday morning to beat Portugal’s Jaime Faria 4-6, 6-7, 7-6, 6-1, 6-2 and reach the last-16 stage.

That came just two days after the American 19th seed squeezed past Hubert Hurkacz in a four-hour 43-minute five setter. Tiafoe was starting to cramp when he came to speak to journalists in the mixed zone under Court Philippe Chatrier at 1am but couldn’t stop grinning, obviously proud of the courage he’s been showing in a sweltering Paris.

“Crazy, crazy. Unbelievable to get through. Second time in my career I've came back from two sets to love down. And, definitely the biggest time I'll ever do it. Considering… right? It's obvious why I say that. So, I couldn't be happier, man,” said the 28-year-old.

Tiafoe did not hesitate when asked if the magnitude of the rare opportunity at hand is causing all these tight duels across the men’s draw.

“100 per cent,” he responded. “I came out tight as hell today, God. And this is the reality, man. It's fun to be a part of. I was telling someone at home, it's fun to be a part of. You're part of history, however you want to look at it. Right? Whether you get it done or not, you're part of history. And it's fun to be a part of.”

Tiafoe joked that he was “Iron Mike” – referring to Mike Tyson – for surviving those two five-setters before giving props to the other players battling it out in the draw.

“It’s pretty cool to see guys really put it on the line; everybody, absolutely just give it all you got. And I think that's the best thing about sports, right? You know, to see two guys go absolutely at it and see what happens,” he added.

Tiafoe acknowledged what Keys implied earlier, that whoever stays in the moment and doesn’t look too far ahead is the one who will walk away with the Coupe des Mousquetaires.

Does staying in the moment come easily to him? “We’re about to find out,” he smiles back.

The chaotic energy at Roland Garros may be spreading, as Keys said, but the 2025 Australian Open champion also noted the upside of all these unexpected results unfolding.

“I do think that it's always kind of exciting when crazy things happen. As a tennis fan, it's been fun to watch,” she added.