Dubai Police make arrests after uncovering $3.3m oud theft involving fake princess

Dubai Police have arrested four members of a gang suspected of stealing oud valued at Dh12 million ($3.3 million) in a plot involving a bogus princess and a dinner reception at a villa in the emirate.

The force said two of the suspects had visited an oud merchant to set up the deal after convincing him a princess was visiting Dubai to make the purchase.

The trader prepared a large quantity of oud materials used in the premium fragrances and arranged to meet the woman.

“The gang prepared a modern villa, complete with personal guards, a sophisticated reception, and a lavish dinner, to make the deception convincing,” police said.

The suspects asked the merchant to transfer the oud – derived from heartwood from the aquilaria tree – into bags which were more befitting the “princess's status”.

“The merchant agreed, moving the oud into the bags they provided,” police said.

“The alleged princess then arrived, met the merchant, and asked to finalise the purchase. After she left, the gang members asked the merchant to wait while the oud was transferred back to his personal bags, saying they would contact him the next day to finalise the purchase.”

Bag swap

Dubai Police said the gang then took the opportunity to replace the oud with ordinary wood before handing the bags back to the seller.

“The next day, the merchant tried to call them, but their phones were switched off. When he opened the bags, he was shocked to discover he had been robbed – the oud had been replaced with wood,” police said.

Police foil sophisticated scam

The merchant reported the theft to police, who formed a task force to visit the villa and track down the group.

The force arrested four of the eight gang members within 12 hours and confiscated the oud, which was stored in an apartment.

Dubai Police identified the four remaining suspects – including the woman impersonating a princess – and issued an Interpol Red notice after establishing they had fled the country.