Police recover Dh2m haul of silver bars at Dubai airport

A passenger who misplaced a bag containing silver worth Dh2 million at Dubai International Airport has been reunited with his lost luggage after a thorough search by police.

The Asian man was about to board his flight at Terminal One when he realised his black bag containing the silver was missing.

The General Department of Airport Security at Dubai Police was immediately notified and conducted a search of the terminal and departure halls.

Officers retraced the passenger’s last known movements after checking the airport’s CCTV.

A passenger has been reunited with silver worth Dh2 million. Reuters Info

The bag was located shortly afterwards and returned to the passenger, after he had presented proof of ownership.

“After receiving the report, the operations room took immediate action and reviewed the passenger's movement,” said Colonel Abdullah Faisal Al Dosari, director of the Terminal One Security Department.

“A team of foot patrol officers was then deployed to search for the bag across various areas of the airport. When the team successfully located the bag and verified its contents, they found it contained silver bars valued at approximately Dh2 million.

“After confirming the ownership documents, the bag was handed over to its owner in accordance with legal procedures, with an official receipt issued.”

Dubai Police receive tens of thousands of reports of lost items every year, with cash and valuable goods regularly tracked down and returned to their owners.

Under recent UAE legislation, if an owner does not come forward within 12 months, finders can legally claim lost property, if they have followed strict reporting protocols.

Lost items can be reported via the Dubai airport's lost and found online portal.