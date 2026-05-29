Indian man praised by Dubai Police for handing in Dh100,000 found in car park

An Indian man has been honoured by police in Dubai after handing in Dh100,000 ($27,229) he found in a car park, enabling officers to track down the rightful owner.

Mohammed Ali Sherakal Mohi was praised by officials at an event at Al Raffa Police Station, where he handed over the lost cash. The incident occurred when the owner withdrew Dh200,000 from a bank, only for a bundle of Dh100,000 to fall to the ground as he returned to his car.

Mr Mohi came across the money and took a picture of it before heading to the police station to hand it in. Police identified the money's owner, who was surprised to discover he had dropped the cash without realising it.

Col Ahmed bin Hudaiba, director of Al Raffa Police Station, his deputy Col Saleh Al Marzouqi and Capt Ali Al Balushi, head of the Customer Happiness Section at the station, held a ceremony to honour Mr Mohi for his actions.

They reflected the safety and security people enjoy in the UAE, Col bin Hudaiba said. He praised Mr Mohi's "honesty and dedication to turning the money over to the police station for return to its rightful owner".