UAE Lottery crowns first Dh30 million winner of new Wednesday draw

A UAE resident enjoyed a life-changing start to the Eid Al Adha holiday – after being crowned the first Wednesday winner of the country's Dh30 million lottery jackpot.

The lucky player secured his newfound fortune in the latest UAE Lottery draw after picking all seven numbers.

The UAE's newest millionaire is only the second grand prize winner since the national lottery was launched in December 2024.

He was partially named as Tayab K among the roll call of prize winners on the UAE lottery website, with no further details on his identity yet revealed.

The UAE Lottery hailed the success as a history-making moment on social media, marking the first time the Dh30 million windfall has been won in the Wednesday night draw.

The lottery operator said there would be “more details coming soon” on the winner.

The flagship lottery reduced its Dh100 million top prize to Dh30 million in December and decided to hold the Saturday draw every week under a major revamp.

It introduced the Wednesday game as a further opportunity to strike it lucky last month, with the twice-weekly format already paying off.

The lottery was formed as a result of a major government drive to overhaul the UAE's commercial gaming sector.

The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority was established in September 2023 to shape a “world-leading regulatory framework for a national lottery and commercial gaming”.

Cashing in

Abu Dhabi resident Anilkumar Bolla etched his name in the record books as the sole Dh100 million lottery winner in October, 2025.

The IT worker, from the southern Indian state of Telangana, told The National at the time of his plans to invest in his own and his family's future and vowed to use his good fortune to help people in need.

While he aimed to spend his windfall wisely, Mr Bolla said he would splash some cash on a sports car and a luxury holiday.

How do you play the Dh30m game?

The Lucky Day lottery draw follows a calendar format, with players asked to select six numbers from a possible 31 from a “day” section of the online draw card and one number from 12 in the “month” section. Players must register on the official website to participate. There are 43 numbers to pick from.

Participants must be residents within the UAE who are at least 18. Some independent prize draws allow players to enter if based overseas.