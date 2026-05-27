Delight for UAE parents as babies arrive in early hours of Eid Al Adha

Families and maternity staff across the country made it an extraordinary day of celebration for Eid Al Adha with the arrival of several babies in the early hours of Wednesday.

At Aster Hospital in Al Mankhool, Filipinos Almira and Joshua Trinidad were overjoyed to be joined by their first child, Kaira, at 12.10am.

“While our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate Eid Al Adha, we are so happy to share in the joy of this special occasion through the birth of our baby girl,” said Ms Trinidad, who is a sales project co-ordinator.

“As first-time parents, this journey has not been easy for us, but we are very thankful to the doctors and nurse for guiding us with kindness, care and professionalism every step of the way.”

At Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman, Najiba Gawhari, 29, from Afghanistan, gave birth to a healthy boy, weighing 3.89kg.

“We are extremely happy to welcome our baby boy on Eid. This moment has made our celebration even more special,” she said.

“We sincerely thank the entire team at Thumbay University Hospital for their kindness, care and support throughout this beautiful journey.”

Delivering holiday joy

There was also extra cause for celebration at NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi.

Emirati couple Hamad Yousif and Hamda Al Marzouqi were delighted to welcome their third child into the world at 3.31am, a boy.

“Our new baby makes Eid more special for us,” Mr Yousif said.

“We came from Sharjah to Abu Dhabi without thinking about the distance, only because of the hospital’s reputation and the great staff.”

Alma was another new arrival at 4.10am.

Alma was born to Palestinian parents, Heba Qarut and Moussa Abu Moussa, at NMC Royal Hospital in Abu Dhabi. Photo: NMC Info

Palestinian parents Heba Qarut and Moussa Abu Moussa were overjoyed to safely deliver their second child at NMC Royal Hospital in Abu Dhabi.