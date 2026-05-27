Thousands of UAE worshippers perform Eid Al Adha prayers

Thousands of worshippers gathered at mosques across the UAE on Wednesday to perform traditional prayers on the first morning of Eid Al Adha.

Friends, family and community members alike came together shortly after sunrise to help mark the start of one of the most significant periods in the Islamic calendar.

This year's joyous festivities take place against the backdrop of conflict, with the region holding out hope that a path to peace can be secured after months of upheaval and uncertainty caused by the Iran war.

Eid Al Adha is the second of the two Eid holidays observed every year by millions of Muslims across the Arab world.

Its name translates to the Festival of the Sacrifice, as it commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command.

Traditional prayers were held to herald the start of Eid Al Adha at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Al Safa, Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Eid Al Adha coincides with the end of the Hajj season, when pilgrims travel to Makkah to perform a series of rituals. The pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam.

It is typically a time for friends and family to reflect on their faith, come together for communal gatherings and dinners and take part in charitable acts to help others.

The UAE's leadership has sought to demonstrate the generous spirit of the holiday through a series of humanitarian initiatives aimed at improving lives.

President Sheikh Mohamed and the other Rulers of the Emirates ordered the release of thousands of prisoners and settled their financial obligations ahead of Eid Al Adha.

A Dh1.54 billion housing aid package for Emiratis in Abu Dhabi was also unveiled this week, while the UAE unveiled plans to waive Dh834m in interest fees on bank loans taken out by more than 2,000 retired citizens on low incomes.