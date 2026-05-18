Eid Mubarak and other ways to wish someone a happy Eid Al Adha

As Muslims across the region and the world prepare to celebrate Eid Al Adha in mosques and homes, it is a good time to refresh our knowledge of greetings.

When it comes to holiday salutations, there are more possibilities than the frequently used and perfectly serviceable “Eid Mubarak”, which translates to “blessed Eid”. In addition to sharing good energy for the future, these Eid greetings include references to health, family and spirituality.

Here are 15 Arabic greetings to add to your roster.

1. Kullu aa’min wa antum bikhair

Translated as “Wishing you blessings throughout the year,” this greeting is another popular, meaningful one. Kullu aa’min wa antum bikhair is often used when popping over to the family home for that big Eid breakfast. The reply here is wa antum bikhair, which means “may you also be blessed”.

2. Asakum min uwadah

This is as much a heartfelt greeting as a prayer for your well-being. Translated to mean: “May you successfully go on to witness many more Eids,” this is a common refrain shared across the UAE and the wider GCC. Simply repeat the greeting in reply.

3. Snin Deyma

The greeting is commonly used in North African Arabic-speaking communities, such as those in Tunisia and Algeria. Meaning “lasting years”, it carries a sentiment similar to the English phrase “many happy returns” and is often used during Eid or other communal celebrations.

4. Ayyamukum sa'eeda

Short and sweet, it is a warm greeting that means “May your days be happy.” While often heard during Eid, it is versatile enough to be used in other festive social gatherings, such as birthdays and weddings.

5. Taqabal Allah minna wa minkum

This salutation translates to: “May Allah accept from you and us.” It's a phrase that can be used as an Eid greeting on its own, as a neat accompaniment to Eid Mubarak, or in reply to any Eid greeting.

6. Bil Afrah Daimeen

Another Gulf favourite, this warm and poetic saying, meaning: “May you always be in joyful occasions”, is a timeless expression suitable for family celebrations.

7. Kol sana wa anta tayeb

You don’t get a more Egyptian salutation than this.

Essentially meaning: “Happy birthday to you,” the term is wonderfully malleable and can be used in most instances when you want to congratulate someone or wish them all the best. Like many Arabic greetings, the reply often repeats the last two words of the saying. In this case, it's “wa enta tayeb”, which means “and to you as well”.

8. Salmeen ghanmeen

Want to deliver an elegant and seldom-used Eid tribute? Try this for size.

This is a well-known, yet sparsely used, GCC greeting, wishing someone both a content and insightful Eid. The response, “fayzeen”, is similarly poetic, meaning “may you have more and prosper”.

9. Eid saeed

Sometimes, after a full day of well-wishes and congratulations, finding a zippy Eid greeting is handy.

On that score, you won’t find a phrase more streamlined and casual than Eid saeed, which simply means “happy Eid”. That said, it would be best to reserve it for young people and use the other standards for older people as a sign of respect.

10. Barakallahu lakum fil Eid

Meaning: “May Allah bless you during Eid,” this is a heartfelt tailor-made for the festive season and often exchanged during family gatherings.

11. A'adahu Allah laina wa wlaikum bil khair wa al barakat

This is an Eid greeting full of gratitude for experiencing the blessed holidays. Heard in the Gulf, it means: “May Allah return it to us and to you with goodness and blessings.”

12. Atamanna lakum Eidan mali’an bil farah wa al surur

Translated as: “I wish you an Eid full of joy and happiness,” this all-encompassing greeting is mostly heard in Syria and Jordan.

13. Min al aidin wal faizin

This is another staple Gulf greeting to keep handy.

Meaning “may you be among those who return and succeed”, the phrase is commonly shared during Eid and carries a wish for blessing, acceptance and good fortune. It can be said on its own or used in reply to Eid Mubarak.

14. Awashir mabrouka

This is a Moroccan favourite heard during major religious occasions.

The phrase means “blessed days” or “blessings for this sacred period” and is exchanged around both Eid occasions and other communal celebrations. A common reply is "Allah ybarek fik", meaning “may God bless you”.

15. Enhar el kbir eido aleina w aleikom dayir an dayir

This Mauritanian greeting brings a different regional flavour to the Eid vocabulary.

Used for major Islamic holidays including Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, the greeting is broadly translated as “May this great day return to you and us, year after year.” The greeting shares wishes for many more blessed Eids.

A version of this story was published in April 2024