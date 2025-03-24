Revered Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum is one of many Arab artists to have recorded a song for Eid. IMA
Music

Eid Al Fitr anthems: Twenty-five Eid songs for the holidays, from Umm Kulthum to Sami Yusuf

Celebratory tunes have been performed by a wide variety of artists from the 1930s to now

Saeed Saeed
March 24, 2025