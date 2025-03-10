A Minecraft Movie will bring the video game to life. Photo: Warner Bros.
A Minecraft Movie will bring the video game to life. Photo: Warner Bros.

Culture

Film & TV

Eid Al Fitr 2025: The biggest movies coming to cinemas in the Middle East

Film fans can look forward to a range of blockbuster entertainment

Faisal Al Zaabi
Faisal Al Zaabi

March 10, 2025