Nitanshi Goel with her Best Actress IIFA prize for Laapata Ladies. Photo: IIFA
Nitanshi Goel with her Best Actress IIFA prize for Laapata Ladies. Photo: IIFA

Culture

Film & TV

IIFA Awards 2025 full winners list: Laapata Ladies and Panchayat sweep major categories

Annual event honouring the best of Hindi films and shows was held in Jaipur

David Tusing

March 10, 2025