IIFA Awards 2025 full winners list: Laapata Ladies and Panchayat sweep major categories

Acclaimed film <i>Laapata Ladies</i>, India's official entry at this year's Oscars, and comedy drama <i>Panchayat</i> scooped many of the main prizes at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. After being <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/26/iifa-awards-2024-tickets-dates-vicky-kaushal-shahid-kapoor/" target="_blank">held in Abu Dhabi</a> for three consecutive years, the event were held in Jaipur, India on its 25th anniversary. The glitzy annual awards, which honours the best of Hindi or Bollywood films of the past year, was held over two days – the first night on Saturday honouring achievements in streaming content and the second night dedicated to cinema. The IIFA Awards are traditionally held in a different country each year, but <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/24/iifa-awards-top-moments/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi hosted the event</a> from 2022 to 2024. <i>Laapata Ladies</i>, a comedy about two newly-wed brides who accidentally get swapped on their train ride home, won Best Picture, Best Actress for Nitanshi Goel and Best Director for Kiran Rao, among others. On Saturday, the night belonged to <i>Panchayat</i>, the Prime Video comedy drama set in a village council office in rural Madhya Pradesh in Central India. The show, now in its third season won a number of awards including Best Series as well as Best Actor for Jitendra Kumar. The biographical film, <i>Amar Singh Chamkila, </i>was the big winner in the film category for streaming, The drama, about the tragic life of a popular singer and musician in the 70s and 80s who was dubbed the “Elvis of Punjab”, won Best Film and Best Director for Imtiaz Ali. Here is a the full list of winners at the IIFA Awards 2025. – Best Film: <i>Laapata Ladies</i> – Best Direction: Kiran Rao for <i>Laapata Ladies</i> – Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Nitanshi Goel, <i>Laapata Ladies</i> <i>– </i>Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Kartik Aaryan, <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> – Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Janki Bodiwala, <i>Shaitaan</i> – Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Ravi Kishan, <i>Laapata Ladies</i> – Performance in a Negative Role: Raghav Juyal, <i>Kill</i> <i>– </i>Best Debut (Female): Pratibha Ranta, <i>Laapata Ladies</i> <i>–</i> Best Debut (Male): Lakshya Lalwani,<i> Kill</i> – Best Directorial Debut: Kunal Kemmu, <i>Madgaon Express</i> – Music Direction: Ram Sampath, <i>Laapata Ladies</i> <i>– </i>Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for the song <i>Ami JE Tomar 3.0, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> <i>– </i>Playback Singer (Male): Jubin Nautiyal for the song <i>Dua</i>,<i> Article 370</i> <i>– </i>Best Lyrics: Prashant Pandey for the song <i>Sajni, Laapata Ladies</i> – Best Choreography: Bosco-Caesar for the song <i>Tauba Tauba, Bad Newz</i> – Best Editing: Jabeen Merchant, <i>Laapata Ladies</i> – Best Screenplay: Sneha Desai, <i>Laapata Ladies</i> – Best Cinematography: Rafey Mahmood, <i>Kill</i> – Best Special Effects: Red Chillies VFX, <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> – Best Film: <i>Amar Singh Chamkila</i> – Performance in a Leading Role, Female (Film): Kriti Sanon, <i>Do Patti</i> – Performance in a Leading Role, Male (Film): Vikrant Massey, <i>Sector 36</i> – Best Direction (Film): Imtiaz Ali, <i>Amar Singh Chamkila</i> – Performance in a Supporting Role, Female (Film): Anupriya Goenka, <i>Berlin</i> – Performance in a Supporting Role, Male (Film): Deepak Dobriyal, <i>Sector 36</i> – Best Story Original (Film): Kanika Dhillon, <i>Do Patti</i> – Best Series: <i>Panchayat s</i>eason three – Performance in a Leading Role, Female (Series): Shreya Chaudhry, <i>Bandish Bandits</i> season two – Performance in a Leading Role, Male (Series): Jitendra Kumar,<i> Panchayat</i> season three – Direction (Series): Deepak Kumar Mishra, <i>Panchayat</i>, season three – Performance in a Supporting Role, Female (Series): Sanjeeda Sheikh, <i>Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar</i> – Performance in a Supporting Role, Male (Series): Faisal Malik, <i>Panchayat</i> season three – Best Story Original (Series): <i>Kota Factory </i>season three – Performance in a Supporting Role, Male (Series): Faisal Malik, <i>Panchayat</i> season three – Best Reality or Best Non-scripted series: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives – Best Docuseries/Docu Film: <i>Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous</i> – Best Title Track: Anurag Saikia for the song <i>Ishq Hai, Mismatched</i> season three