Bollywood actor and producer Shah Rukh Khan is hosting the 24th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) weekend and awards. AFP
IIFA Awards 2024: Guide to dates, tickets and hosts from Shah Rukh Khan to Vicky Kaushal

The star-studded Bollywood event is returning to Abu Dhabi for a third year in a row, this time with an additional night dedicated to South Indian entertainment

David Tusing

September 26, 2024

