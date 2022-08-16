Rockstar DSP to headline South Indian Music Festival in Dubai

Producer and singer Devi Sri Prasad, known popularly as Rockstar DSP, will headline the South Indian Music Festival in Dubai.

DSP, who's been working in the South Indian film and music industry since 1999, will perform at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on October 22.

He has enjoyed a recent surge in popularity across India after he composed the soundtrack for the Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise. The action flick, starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021, helped in a large part by its musical score. It has also been dubbed in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi.

On YouTube, the Hindi version of the song Srivalli alone has so far received more than 494 million views.

Today, DSP is one of the highest-paid and busiest music composers in India.

He also recently composed Har Ghar Tiranga, the theme song forthe 75th Independence Day in India, which was celebrated on Monday. The song features DSP as well as veteran singer Asha Bhosle, singer Sonu Nigam and actor Amitabh Bachchan.

DSP was also one of the headliners at IIFA Rocks, the musical night preceding the main International Indian Film Academy Awards 2022 ceremony at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, in June.

The South Indian Music Festival in Dubai will also feature seven musicians from DSP's entourage, cutting across languages and genres, organisers said.

”The UAE has been home to many South Asians and we are glad to introduce this music festival where we have a strong fan base. Fans can expect a top-notch musical experience from DSP and his entourage," said Deepak Choudhary, the co-founder of XPRNC, organisers of the event.

DSP also promised fans "an unforgettable live music performance by me and my team".

Tickets, starting at Dh100 are available at platinumlist.net. Gates open at 7pm.

