24 concerts and events coming to Dubai, from Lewis Capaldi to Coke Studio

Music, dance and opera will feature on the Dubai events calendar over the coming months.

In addition to performances by Justin Bieber and Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, hip-hop star 50 Cent, DJs Hardwell and Alan Walker and Pinoy-pop singers Bamboo and Barbie Amalbis will return.

Popular music and cultural festivals Sole DXB and Global Village are also back, in addition to new electronic music festival 2nd Arc — watch this space for more information as it is released.

Here, The National rounds up 24 of the best events to look forward to:

1. Bamboo and Barbie Almalbis: August 13 at Dubai World Trade Centre

A heavyweight in the Philippines rock scene, Bamboo returns to Dubai after wowing crowds at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Originally the vocalist and frontman of the alternative rock band Rivermaya, Bamboo established himself as a solo act in 2011 with the release of his debut album No Water, No Moon.

Joining him is Barbie Almalbis, former lead singer of Hung Young Poets and Barbie's Cradle.

She released her debut solo album Parade in 2006.

Doors 6pm; tickets from D100; dubai.platinumlist.net

2. 2nd Arc: August 20 at Sound Stage 3, Dubai Studio City

More than a dozen DJs will perform as part of the new 10-hour festival.

Leading the line-up are international electronic music acts Hosh, Ivan Masa, Stan Kolev and Teenage Mutants.

Local artists on the decks include Cattaree, Kade B, Susanna and KMZ.

Running 5pm to 3am; tickets from D175; dubai.platinumlist.net

3. Alan Walker and Kshmr: August 26 at Coca-Cola Arena

Enigmatic Walker is known for wearing a mask and hoodie while on stage, and the English-Norwegian’s most famous track is Faded (2015), which has more than 3.3 billion YouTube views and 1.5 billion Spotify streams.

Expect to also hear Sweet Dreams, a popular festival hit, the music video for which was shot in Dubai.

Walker will be joined by Kshmr, the American DJ and producer who was ranked No 11 in DJ Mag's annual top 100 DJ poll in 2021.

Doors open 8pm; tickets from D199; www.coca-cola-arena.com

4. Sharmoofers: August 27 at Dubai World Trade Centre

This Cairo-based project of Ahmed Bahaa and Moe El Arkan, who have been performing together with nearly a dozen instrumentalists across the Mena region for a decade, is coming to Dubai World Trade Centre.

Fusing jazz, hip-hop, reggae, funk and comedy, music is used to create memorable melodies and narratives connecting with Arabic-speaking audiences and more.

Ticketing details will be announced soon.

5. Pinoy Piyesta: September 2 at Coca-Cola Arena

Fans of Pinoy-pop should savour this epic event featuring six separate performances by some of the genre's leading names.

Known as the Prince of Pop, Erik Santos made a splash after winning the TV television talent show Search for the Star in a Million season one in 2003.

Since then, he has released more than a dozen albums as well as currently starring in television dramas including Maalaala Mo Kaya.

Also performing on the night are KZ Tandingan, Yeng Constantino, K Brosas, Morissette and Ethel Boba.

Showtime 9pm; tickets from D150; www.coca-cola-arena.com

6. Jo Koy — Funny is Funny: September 3 at Coca-Cola Arena

The American-Filipino comedian returns to the UAE after his Dubai show was cancelled after the death of Sheikh Khalifa. He was also forced to cancel a show in December last year.

Performing as part of his Funny is Funny tour, Koy is known for his impersonations and stand-up, as well as references to Filipino culture, thanks to his mum.

Showtime is 9pm; tickets from D180; www.coca-cola-arena.com

7. 'Romeo & Juliet': September 9 to 11 at Dubai Opera

Shakespeare and dance enthusiasts across the UAE will be pleased to hear the ballet Romeo & Juliet will be performed in Dubai by the State Ballet of Georgia.

During the performance, which was created by the late Russian choreographer Sergei Prokofiev, fans can expect sumptuous sets and the kind of techniques the Georgian company is renowned for in classical dance circles.

Showtime is 8pm, with an additional 2pm matinee show on September 10 and 11; tickets from D325; www.dubaiopera.com

8. Sonu Nigam: September 10 at Coca-Cola Arena

It'll be an exciting show featuring the sights, sounds and choreography for which Bollywood is known. Expect Nigam to play the hits including Saathiya, Deewana Tera and Tumse Milke Dil Ka.

Doors open at 7pm; tickets from D95; www.coca-cola-arena.com

9. Ghostly Kisses: September 17 at Dubai Opera

French-Canadian singer-songwriter Margaux Sauve, who goes by Ghostly Kisses, brings her sensitive and elegiac sounds to the city.

Suave comes to the UAE to perform songs from debut album Heaven, Wait, released in January.

Her song Empty Note has been featured in the apocalyptic Netflix drama series The Rain.

Showtime is 8pm, tickets from D175; www.dubaiopera.com

10. 50 Cent: September 30 at Coca-Cola Arena

After selling out arenas across Europe, the US rapper brings his greatest hits tour to Dubai.

As part of his Green Light Gang World Tour, 50 Cent is expected to perform hits including In Da Club, Candy Shop and 21 Questions.

Supporting him onstage throughout the show will be long-time collaborator and G-Unit member Tony Yayo and rapper Uncle Murda.

Showtime 8pm; tickets from D225; www.coca-cola-arena.com

11. Terra Solis by Tomorrowland: launching September

Poolside vibes await at Terra Solis in Dubai. Photo: Tomorrowland

One of the world's biggest dance festivals is opening a new desert destination in Dubai.

Belgian electronic dance festival Tomorrowland is launching Terra Solis, a festival-inspired escape opening in September. It will bring poolside beats, day-to-night parties and special events to the emirate.

Open to adults only, the new getaway will be held on a site spanning 37 hectares at Dubai Heritage Vision on Lehbab road, less than half an hour's drive from Burj Khalifa.

DJs to perform at the opening weekend will be announced soon.

More information is available at www.terrasolisdubai.com

12. ‘Footloose: The Musical’: October 5 to 8 at Dubai Opera

Based on the 1984 hit film starring Kevin Bacon, the musical adaptation of Footloose comes to Dubai after a successful run in the West End, London.

The story of a former urban dweller's attempt to change the cultural narrow-mindedness of his new small town, the musical features hits from the 1980s including the title track, Hero and Let's Hear It for the Boy.

Showtime is 8pm, with an additional 2pm matinee show on October; tickets from D275; www.dubaiopera.com

13. Justin Bieber: October 8 and 9 at Coca-Cola Arena

The Canadian pop star will return for two shows as part of his blockbuster 20-month Justice World Tour.

Named after his sixth album, which was released in the past year, the concert will feature hits performed in what promoter Thomas Ovesen describes as Bieber’s “most elaborate" stage production yet.

Doors open at 7.30pm; remaining tickets start from Dh1,299; www.coca-cola-arena.com

14. Coke Studio Live: October 14 at Coca-Cola Arena

Expect interesting collaborations when Coke Studio Live hosts a one-off concert in Dubai.

The popular online music series, launched in 2008, has been a springboard for both up-and-coming singers and established artists for more than 14 seasons.

To date, the Coke Studio sessions have had more than four billion views online, with more than 12.7 million subscribers on YouTube.

Showtime 10pm; tickets from D175; www.coca-cola-arena.com

15. George Ezra: October 21 at Coca-Cola Arena

The Brit Award-winning English singer-songwriter will take to the stage with a catalogue of hits, including Blame It on Me, Budapest and Cassy O'.

Ezra will also showcase tracks from new album, Gold Rush Kid, including singles Anything For You and Green Green Grass.

Showtime 8.30pm; tickets from D225; www.coca-cola-arena.com

16. Global Village: October to April at Global Village

A violinist performs at the entrance of Global Village. Photo: Chris Whiteoak / The National

The beloved annual Dubai event will reopen with arts, culture and music from around the world.

Exact opening dates will be announced soon, as well as some of the artists and new venue additions as part of the new season.

Music acts performing at Global Village over the years have included Liam Payne, Atif Aslam and Anne-Marie.

More information is available at www.globalvillage.ae

17. ‘Riverdance — 25th Anniversary Show’: October 27 to 30 at Dubai Opera

Riverdance are renowned for their enthusiastic interpretation of Irish traditional and folk dances. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

After entertaining thousands each night during their month-long residency at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Irish troupe will return to the emirate with shows at Dubai Opera.

The group are renowned for their enthusiastic interpretation of Irish traditional and folk dances, and will incorporate Middle Eastern influences into the Dubai show.

Showtime is 8pm, with an additional 2pm matinee show on October 29 and 30; tickets from Dh325; www.dubaiopera.com

18. Hardwell: November 4 at Coca-Cola Arena

The Dutch DJ will present tracks from his new album, Rebels Never Die, to UAE fans. Backed by large productions and innovative light design, Hardwell aims to create a concert experience as immersive as the album.

Showtime is 8pm; tickets from D175; www.coca-cola-arena.com

19. Enrico Macias: November 12 at Dubai Opera

After back-to-back sold-out shows last year, French crooner Enrico Macias returns to Dubai to perform his multilingual songs spanning six decades.

Dubbed "the singer of peace" by former UN secretary general Kurt Waldheim, Macias is known for hits Adieu Mon Pays, Les Filles de Mon Pays and Entre l'Orient et l'Occident.

His catalogue spans crowd favourites in English, Italian, Turkish, Greek and Armenian.

Showtime at 8pm; tickets from Dh295; www.dubaiopera.com

20. Dresden Opera Ballet: November 15 at Dubai Opera

The lavish gala event returns to Dubai Opera with another distinguished line-up of opera stars.

Spain's Placido Domingo leads an impressive bill, which includes Latvian soprano Marina Rebeka and The European Peace Chamber Orchestra Dresden. Dress to impress as the event will feature a red carpet, VIP reception, main performances and a gala dinner.

Doors open at 6pm; tickets from Dh975; www.dubaiopera.com

21. Calum Scott: November 19 at Hard Rock Cafe

UK singer-songwriter Calum Scott, of Britain's Got Talent fame, will be returning to Dubai this November with his new album Bridges.

Only guests aged 21 and above can attend.

Tickets are on sale from Dh299 and doors will open at 7pm for the event to start at 8pm.

More information is available at www.ticketmasteruae.ae

22. Lewis Capaldi: November 24 at Coca-Cola Arena

Lewis Capaldi performs at Etihad Park on the third night of the Yasalam After-Race Concert series on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. All photos: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Scottish crooner Lewis Capaldi is making his UAE return with a concert at the Coca-Cola Arena on November 24. After performances in Sharjah in January 2020 and at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's Yasalam After-Race Concert in December 2021, this marks his first Dubai gig.

Known for his big ballads, including Someone You Loved and Before You Go, expect the big-personality singer to break-up the touching songs with his trademark comedy anecdotes.

Tickets are on sale now; admission is open to all ages, except for the golden circle, which is reserved for ages 21 and over.

From 8.30pm; tickets from Dh199; www.coca-cola-arena.com

23. Sole DXB: December 9 to 11 at Dubai Design District

A visitor posing for the camera at Sole DXB at D3. Leslie Pableo for The National

The much-loved street culture and music festival will return after a two-year hiatus.

First held in 2011, the annual event has since grown to be one of the UAE's top festivals.

It now features a multi-format programme ranging from talks and workshops to footwear exchanges, film screenings and musical concerts.

Previous artists to headline Sole DXB include Wu-Tang Clan and Black Star.

More information is available at www.sole.digital

24. Dubai Shopping Festival: December 15 to January 29, across various venues

Dubai Shopping Festival features plenty of concerts by regional pop stars. Photo: Ruel Pableo / The National

Expect plenty of concerts, shopping deals and family entertainment as part of the six-week festival.

With more details to be announced later in the year, you need only to look back at last year's event to know what's in store.

Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees Fathi and Egyptian artist Mohamed Hamaki performed at Burj Park, nightly drone shows were held at Bluewaters Island and Ain Dubai, while pop-up markets took place across locations including Al Seef, Rigga, Al Khawaneej and Global Village.

More information is available at www.visitdubai.com

