Tomorrowland music festival launches pop-up desert glamping escape in Dubai

One of the world's biggest dance festivals is opening a new desert destination in Dubai.

Belgian electronic dance festival Tomorrowland is launching Terra Solis, a festival-inspired escape that will open in September bringing poolside beats, day-to-night parties and exclusive events to the emirate.

Open to adults only, the new getaway will be held over 371,000 square metres at Dubai Heritage Vision on Lehbab Road, less than half an hour's drive from Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.

With glamping tents, an infinity pool, live DJs and desert sunsets, the pop-up destination is set to add a whole new level of entertainment to Dubai's dunes during its first season, which will run until July 2023.

Much of the action will be centred around the oasis-like pool where the resort's resident DJs will create daytime soundtracks and night-time party beats.

Poolside vibes await at the Terra Solis bar in Dubai. Photo: Terra Solis

Surrounded by towering palm trees, sunbeds and private cabanas, this is also where guests can enjoy poolside eatery Mesa, the resort's all-day dining space. A Mediterranean menu, infused with flavours from all over the world, will be available from sunrise to after dark.

Sala will be the place to go for sundowners and sunset sessions. Refreshments, light bites and shisha will be on the menu at this cosy escape, where guests can drink in endless desert views.

Bell tents, lodges and VIP cabins

Perseid Lodges come with queen beds, mini-fridges, a private deck and espresso machines. Photo: Terra Solis

Visitors are welcome to join for the day, or to make a night of it with a choice of three different accommodation options at the desert getaway.

Polaris bell tents are the entry option and ideal for those seeking an Arabian nights experience. Each comes with a queen-size bed, mini-fridge and shared bathrooms and rates start at Dh770 ($210) for two people.

Perseid queen lodges come with a mini sundeck, a queen-size bed and a private bathroom, with rates from about Dh1,400 per night.

There are 48 Polaris bell tents at the resort. Photo: Terra Solis

There are also six Orion lodges, designed for the ultimate desert escape. Each of these VIP lodges has a private pool, outdoor cabana and epic resort views. Rates start at Dh3,100 and all overnight stays include breakfast in the morning.

Bookings are open now for escapes to Dubai's newest desert destination, and restaurant and pool reservations are set to open soon.