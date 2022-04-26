W Dubai Mina Seyahi: urban skyscraper hotel opens in time for Eid holiday getaways

Dubai’s newest hotel has opened its doors just in time for the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

W Dubai — Mina Seyahi at Dubai Marina is now open for bookings, and is set to appeal to those looking to spend a night in urban luxury, as well as anyone travelling with their four-legged friend.

Towering 31 storeys above the Arabian Gulf, the skyscraper hotel offers playful interiors, all sea-facing rooms and suites with private balconies, and a rooftop infinity pool.

The five-star resort joins Marriott’s existing hotels in the same location — family-friendly The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi and ever-popular Le Meridien Mina Seyahi. It's also the third W hotel in the UAE, following W Dubai — The Palm and W — Abu Dhabi.

W Dubai - Mina Seyahi joins Marriott's existing two hotels in the UAE. Photo: Marriott

Travellers checking in can expect bold colours and vivid prints, with nods to the Middle East's culture including at the W Lounge, where warm hues and gold accents have been used to pay homage to the region's gold souqs.

There are 318 rooms, elegantly designed with curved walls, wave-shaped headboards, Arabian-style lighting and sleek dark tiled bathrooms with marble highlights.

Pet-friendly stays and Dubai's newest beach club

The pool at W Dubai - Mina Seyahi have city skyline, Ain Dubai and Arabian Gulf views. Photo: Marriott

Guests are also welcome to check-in with up to two pets in each room, with a maximum weight of 20 kilograms per pup.

Ginger Moon is the city's newest urban beach club experience, with an infinity pool commanding panoramic views from the Mina Seyahi bay, and imaginative lunch, sunset and dinner menus.

In June, Attiko will open on the top floor of the hotel. This will be the place to go for supreme views of Dubai's Palm Jumeirah and one of the world's most picturesque marinas. The upscale lounge will specialise in pan-Asian cuisine.

There’s also W's signature Wet Deck, where guests can lounge poolside, tuck into light bites and enjoy DJ sets, as well as a Bar-B spa, with four treatment rooms, a beauty bar and relaxation areas.

Next year, the hotel will also welcome London's 1Rebel, bringing the high-energy fitness concept to the UAE for the first time. It will also open Malakite, a beach club with a 50-metre long infinity pool, live entertainment and a 1,200-square-metre indoor arena.

Opening rates at W Mina Seyhai start from Dh1,699, and include breakfast, Dh200 credit, early check-in and late check-out; marriott.com