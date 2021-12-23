Marriott to open two hotels in Saudi Arabia's historic Diriyah district

Marriott International has announced plans to open two luxury hotels in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah.

The properties will be located near the Unesco World Heritage site at At-Turaif, offering views of the historic town of Diriyah on the outskirts of Riyadh.

The Ritz-Carlton, Diriyah is scheduled to open in 2025 and will offer 195 rooms, including 34 suites, a specialty restaurant, an all-day dining venue, meeting rooms, an outdoor pool and fitness centre. Ritz Kids, the brand’s signature children's club, and a signature spa will round off the facilities.

Salwa Palace at At-Turaif in Diriyah. Photo: Meshari Almuhanna / DGDA

The second property, a Luxury Collection hotel, will be located in the Samhan district of Diriyah. It is due to welcome its first guests in 2022, offering 141 rooms and 17 suites, along with two signature restaurants, an all-day-dining restaurant, coffee and juice bar, fitness centre, pool and spa.

As part of plans to develop the area into a leading historic tourism destination, 11 square kilometres of Diriyah are being regenerated into a mixed-use urban community, embracing the Najdi architectural style typical of traditional Saudi villages. Led by the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, the project will include cultural institutions and museums, galleries, restaurants, luxury retail, public squares, hotels, recreational spaces, residences, educational institutions and offices.

Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh’s city centre. At its epicentre sits At-Turaif, which was built in about 1766 and is recognised as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. It was designated as a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2010.

“Bringing the Ritz-Carlton and the Luxury Collection to the development, two well established and admired world-class heritage brands, which are renowned around the world, is a momentous moment for Diriyah,” says Jerry Inzerillo, group chief executive of Diriyah Gate Development Authority.

“Each property will give travellers a unique perspective on Saudi Arabia’s rich past before immersing guests in the future of the destination.”