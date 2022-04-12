When is Eid Al Fitr 2022 in the UAE?

The next public holiday is fast approaching.

Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, is about three weeks away.

But the exact date depends on the sighting of the moon.

Considered the festival of ending the fast, the celebration immediately comes after Ramadan.

The holy month will last for either 29 or 30 days, depending on when the new crescent moon is sighted, as the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle.

The Emirates Astronomical Society has forecast that the last day of Ramadan will be on May 1, making the month 30 days.

How many holidays will people get for Eid Al Fitr 2022?

The end of Ramadan will be marked by a holiday for both the public and private sectors, which starts on the 29th day of Ramadan and lasts until the third day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

We know that the 29th day of Ramadan is April 30. So the public holiday will begin then and last until Wednesday, May 4.

That will give many people a five-day break, with employees returning to work on Thursday.