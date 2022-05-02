Eid Al Fitr in Makkah and Madinah draws thousands for early prayers

Thousands of people gathered in Makkah and Madinah to perform Eid Al Fitr prayers in the early hours of Monday morning.

Imam Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid led prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In Madinah, worshippers performed Eid prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque, led by Prince Faisal bin Salman, Governor of the Madinah region, and Prince Saud bin Khalid, Deputy Governor.

Sheikh Dr Ali Al Hudhaifi led worshippers in prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque.

Over the past two years, numbers at the grand mosque have been limited due to Covid-19 precautions. However, authorities have relaxed many measures and large crowds were again able to gather during Ramadan and now over Eid.

Worshippers reported an atmosphere of hope for this Eid Al Fitr, especially with the return of large numbers of people.

Around the world, Muslims gathered for Eid to mark the end of Ramadan, the holy month-long fast from daybreak to sunset. As well as praying with family and friends either at home or in mosques, people also make traditional foods and drinks and host gatherings.

Similar to Saudi Arabia, millions have been allowed back into mosques and at mass gatherings for the first time since the pandemic, around the world, with many Muslim-majority nations declaring a three day national holiday.