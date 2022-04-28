Rain in Makkah as worshippers gather for Laylat Al Qadr

Rain fell as thousands of worshippers gathered for evening prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah to mark the significant 27th night of Ramadan.

Laylat Al Qadr, known in English as the Night of Power, on the 27th evening of Ramadan marks the moment when Muslims believe the Quran was sent down from heaven and the first verses were revealed to the prophet Mohammed.

Tens of thousands of people attended prayers on Wednesday night at the Grand Mosque and more than 400 staff worked to keep the flow of people moving and safe. The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque announced the success of the efforts to host the large influx on the revered evening.

Osama Al Hujaili, under secretary general for promotion and crowd management at the Grand Mosque, said the “pathways designated for the entry of pilgrims and worshipers were prepared with plans, procedures and systematic mechanisms for crowd management, which were developed in advance to ensure their safety, security and comfort”.

Saudi government-run SPA said workers throughout Ramadan have disinfected the site with 150,000 litres of cleaning solution prior to prayers to protect visitors from Covid-19 in line with government measures.

They added that 724,222 bottles of holy Zamzam water from the spring at the site had been handed out since the start of the holy month.