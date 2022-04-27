Ramadan 2022: a view from above of Makkah's Prophet's Mosque

Islam's second holiest site has hosted a throng of pilgrims throughout the holy month

Apr 27, 2022

Photographs have been released showing the Prophet's Mosque in Makkah from above.

The mosque, Islam's second holiest site, covers an area of 98,000 square metres.

The photos were released a day after Senegalese President Macky Sall visited the mosque in Saudi Arabia and was received by the Assistant General President for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque, Dr Mohammed Bin Ahmed Al Khudair.

At the end of his visit to the kingdom, Mr Sall performed Umrah.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque said on Wednesday it was ready to host worshippers on the 27th and 29th nights of Ramadan, on which a large number of pilgrims traditionally visit.

