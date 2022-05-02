Eid babies are a joyous gift for parents

Parents celebrated a double blessing in the early hours of Monday as the first babies arrived in the UAE on Eid Al Fitr, minutes after midnight.

A baby girl, Noura Sultan, was among the first to be welcomed into the world at 12.20am to Emirati parents.

The family, who already have a 3-year-old girl, Naeema, said they were happy to share their joy with the rest of the world on Eid.

“May Allah keep his blessings on us all,” said her father, Sultan Shail.

The doctor who delivered the girl, who weighed 2.9kg, by Caesarean section, said she felt blessed to be part of the auspiciously timed event.

“My patients are like my family and it brings me joy to see them healthy and safe. The baby girl Noura Sultan is the first baby of Eid in our hospital,” said Dr Rabab Hilmy, consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah.

“She is doing well and so is her mother. I wish the family the blessings of Allah and Eid Mubarak to everyone.”

A couple of hours later, at 2.03am, Dr Hilmy oversaw the delivery of a second child, Yousuf, to an Iraqi family who arrived in the UAE only four months ago.

Yousuf was born at at 2.03am to an Iraqi family who arrived in the UAE only four months ago. He is pictured with his father, Dr Mustafa Alobaidi, an orthopaedic surgeon, and sister, Sama, 3. Photo: NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah

The couple, Shadan Alhishma and Dr Mustafa Alobaidi, who work as a pharmacist and orthopaedic surgeon, already have a girl, Sama, 3, who was born in Jordan.

“We are elated with the choice we made. The service has been fantastic. The staff have been professional, friendly and we know we are in safe hands,” said Dr Alobaidi.

In Abu Dhabi, baby Dhalia was born to Sudanese couple Lubna Abdurabo and Missara Mohammed by natural delivery at NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi, at 5.57am, weighing 3.1kg. She is the third child to be born to the family.

“We are very happy that our third child is born in time of the celebration of the Eid Al Fitr,” said her father, Mr Mohammed.

“It is a truly a blessing. I would like to thank NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi, especially the doctors and staff for the excellent service and taking good care of my wife and child.”

Michael Davis, the chief executive of NMC Healthcare, said the birth of a child is always a reason to celebrate, but when it coincides with an occasion such as Eid Al Fitr, “happiness knows no bounds”.

“We pray the babies continue to bring joy and remain a blessing for their families for ever,” he added.

At Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, the first baby born on Eid was welcomed seconds after midnight.

Shahmeer was born to a Pakistani couple Saba Irfan and Irfan Khan, weighing 2.70kg. He is their third child.

Shahmeer was born to a Pakistani couple, Saba Irfan and Irfan Khan, just after midnight in Abu Dhabi. He is pictured with his father. Photo: Burjeel Hospital

“We are thrilled to welcome our newest family member,” said father Mr Khan.

“His arrival has doubled the joy we feel on this auspicious day.”

At a minute past midnight, doctors at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi delivered baby Ayla weighing 3.61kg to an Egyptian couple, Amira Magdy and Khaled Fahmy.

Baby Ayla, pictured with consultant Walid El-Sherbiny, was born at 12.01am, weighing 3.61kg, to an Egyptian couple in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Medeor Hospital

“Ayla is our third child. This pregnancy was a surprise for us,” said her mother, Ms Magdy, 32.

“Now, Ayla surprised us again by coming to us as the most precious gift from above on this blessed day. We are thrilled to finally hold our angel in our arms.”