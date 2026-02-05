Indian teacher Rouble Nagi clinches $1 million World's Best Teacher prize

An Indian artist and innovator in education has clinched the World's Best Teacher Prize.

Rouble Nagi was presented with the $1 million honour by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE.

Ms Nagi has reached more than one million children through several projects, providing education, fostering skill development, and reducing dropout rates in marginalised communities.

The prize is funded by private school group Gems Education.

Ms Nagi's Misaal Mumbai project was India’s first slum transformation initiative, painting over 155,000 houses while improving sanitation, waterproofing, and conducting hygiene workshops.

Through RNAF, Rouble has developed the “Misaal India” program, providing low-cost, art-based education to over a million children across more than 100 slums and villages, according to her official entry for the awards.

