  • Oil tops $115 as Iran war forces more Gulf producers to cut output
  • Israel’s UN ambassador condemns selection of Mojtaba ​Khamenei
  • More than 30 injured in Iranian drone attacks in Bahrain's Sitra area
  • Japan's Nikkei down more than 7% as Iran fears spook markets
  • Any future settlement with Iran must address missile programme, UAE official says
  • US State Department orders staff out of Saudi Arabia
  • Any defensive measures by UAE will be 'public and clear', says Gargash
  • More than 1,300 people killed in US and Israeli attacks on Iran
Updated: March 09, 2026, 4:40 AM