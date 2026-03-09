- Oil tops $115 as Iran war forces more Gulf producers to cut output
- Israel’s UN ambassador condemns selection of Mojtaba Khamenei
- More than 30 injured in Iranian drone attacks in Bahrain's Sitra area
- Japan's Nikkei down more than 7% as Iran fears spook markets
- Any future settlement with Iran must address missile programme, UAE official says
- US State Department orders staff out of Saudi Arabia
- Any defensive measures by UAE will be 'public and clear', says Gargash
- More than 1,300 people killed in US and Israeli attacks on Iran
