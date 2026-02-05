Going underground: Can the Dubai Loop help solve traffic congestion?

Dubai’s proposed Loop underground transport system could ease traffic on key city routes but its success will hinge on how well it integrates with the metro, bus networks and other public transport options, experts believe.

They say how it performs alongside other transport options in terms of capacity, cost and passenger numbers is also key.

Further details about the Dubai Loop system were announced at the World Governments Summit this week, with the project set to be developed through a partnership between the Roads and Transport Authority and Elon Musk’s tunnelling company, The Boring Company.

The project will see fleets of bookable electric vehicles travelling through dedicated underground tunnels measuring 3.6m in diameter, with four initial stations in the pilot stage planned at Burj Khalifa, DIFC 2, Zabeel Dubai Mall Parking, and ICD Brookfield Place – connecting the areas around the world’s tallest building, key financial hub and one of the world’s biggest malls.

The pilot route could serve around 13,000 passengers per day, the RTA said with construction set to start this year.

“The value of the Loop lies in its ability to provide fast, reliable connections between specific destinations and, in doing so, remove some car trips from the surface road network,” said UAE-based transport consultant, Martin Tillman.

“Its ultimate measure of success, however, will be how effectively it integrates into Dubai’s wider mobility ecosystem particularly the Metro and bus networks rather than how it performs in isolation.”

The final Dubai network is expected to be completed in phases over three years at a total cost of Dh2 billion ($545 million). More details about the construction and any impact on the city are expected in the next few months. In the US, the company uses “Prufrock” tunnel boring machines, designed to launching from the ground surface, digging underground and resurfacing when finished.

Plans for the Dubai system were first mooted last year. And officials have positioned the project as part of a broader effort to embrace innovation and ease traffic congestion as the emirate’s population continues to grow beyond four million. No fare structure has yet been disclosed.

Marcus Enoch, professor in transport strategy at Loughborough University in the UK and the author of Roads Not Yet Travelled: Transport Futures For 2050, said that he saw the underground Loop network as “a high-end” transport option that would have a limited impact on congestion.

“It’s a bit like helicopter taxis,” he said. “ … If you can afford to use things like this, it may be really good.”

He said that disruption from the construction of the network could be limited to any locations where parts of the system emerge above ground. This was the case in London, he said, when a new trainline called the Elizabeth Line was constructed.

Should it be possible, the Loop could have a greater impact on congestion if automated minibuses or buses eventually run on the network, Prof Enoch said, as these would increase the carrying capacity. Minibuses may not need to be significantly longer than the cars earmarked for the lines, he indicated.

Similarly, if the system is serving very densely used areas of the city, having a metro or light rail system may have a greater impact in terms of reducing car journeys, suggested Dr Alexandra Gomes, a research fellow at the London School of Economics who studies transport and urban planning in the Gulf.

“At a city scale where millions of cars circulate daily – 3.5 million cars on the road daily according to multiple online sources – a system serving around 13,000 passengers per day might not be enough to reduce car dependence, particularly if trips are not shared,” Dr Gomes said.

She said however that the network “may remove cars from certain areas”, although this will depend on the level at which fares are set, as this would determine who uses the project and what social reach it has.

Lessons from Las Vegas

Transport analysts have previously said that the main capacity constraints with the Las Vegas Loop are caused by the stations, as these operate like taxi stands, with vehicles pulling in and out. The Dubai Loop may face similar bottlenecks.

Another key question about the project is whether it will enable the creation, Dr Gomes said, of what is termed transit-oriented development, with higher densities, mixed use developments, public spaces and provision for pedestrians and cyclists in the vicinity of stations.

She asked: “Will it promote a more compact, connected and co-ordinated urban form?”

The Las Vegas Loop, which opened in 2021, initially connected the area around the Las Vegas Convention Centre. Mr Tillman said the system has demonstrated that it can function safely and reliably in a real-world environment.

“It was primarily designed to serve event attendees and tourists within a controlled environment. While it has proven the concept operationally, that focus naturally limits its potential impact on wider urban congestion, which is driven mainly by daily commuting and routine travel patterns.”

Also at this year’s summit, Dubai announced proposals to launch the Glydways system, a network of autonomous electric vehicles running on dedicated tracks. According to the company, passengers can book it like a taxi. The launch date and pricing structure have not yet been announced.

Plans for both come amid the continuing expansion of Dubai Metro, the launch of the UAE-wide Etihad Rail passenger service and continued upgrades to the city’s bus network.

“High-capacity rail and metro systems remain the backbone of urban mobility because they can move large numbers of people efficiently, reliably and at scale,” said Mr Tillman.

“New and innovative modes can add value but are most effective when integrated with a rail and bus-based core.”