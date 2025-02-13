Elon Musk's The Boring Company will partner with Dubai authorities to construct tunnels that carry vehicles underneath the city, similar to the Las Vegas Loop, above, the World Governments Summit heard. Reuters
Elon Musk's Dubai Loop could help traffic issues but needs to avoid Las Vegas project pitfalls, say experts

Cutting-edge underground scheme was unveiled by tech billionaire at World Governments Summit

Daniel Bardsley
February 13, 2025