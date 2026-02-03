Dubai plans to launch self-driving electric vehicles 'like train in a cycle lane'

Dubai on Tuesday announced plans to launch a network of autonomous electric vehicles linked to the Metro, with the project to help the long-term drive to tackle traffic congestion.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority said the Glydways system – unveiled on the opening day of the World Governments Summit in Dubai – would be able to carry more than 10,000 passengers an hour in each direction and would travel at speeds of 50kph.

Mark Seeger, chief executive and founder of San Francisco-based Glydways, said the initiative would provide a non-stop service that will allow passengers to book journeys much like a taxi service. The launch date and pricing structure have not yet been announced, but Mr Seeger said fares would be comparable to a train or bus ticket.

“We do the same thing the train does of moving a huge volume of people in a space of a bicycle lane," Mr Seeger told The National.

Mark Seeger, chief executive and founder of Glydways, at the World Governments Summit. Antonie Robertson / The National

"We use a small electric vehicle controlled by AI that allows every passenger their own vehicle with no sharing with strangers for the same price of a bus ticket or a train ticket,” he said. “You get air conditioning, Wi-Fi, music. It's your own space. The journey is non-stop from your pick-up to your destination.

“Dubai is growing, as well as traffic. The RTA is working with us to help decongest the city and move people around more freely.”

The vehicles will have a range of 250km and can accommodate between four and six passengers.

Four routes unveiled

Four initial routes for the service have been confirmed: