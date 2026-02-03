The Glydway electric vehicle is displayed at the World Governments Summit in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National
Dubai plans to launch self-driving electric vehicles 'like train in a cycle lane'

Glydways network will be linked to Metro and aims to ease pressure on congested roads

Ali Al Shouk

February 03, 2026

Dubai on Tuesday announced plans to launch a network of autonomous electric vehicles linked to the Metro, with the project to help the long-term drive to tackle traffic congestion.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority said the Glydways system – unveiled on the opening day of the World Governments Summit in Dubai – would be able to carry more than 10,000 passengers an hour in each direction and would travel at speeds of 50kph.

Mark Seeger, chief executive and founder of San Francisco-based Glydways, said the initiative would provide a non-stop service that will allow passengers to book journeys much like a taxi service. The launch date and pricing structure have not yet been announced, but Mr Seeger said fares would be comparable to a train or bus ticket.

“We do the same thing the train does of moving a huge volume of people in a space of a bicycle lane," Mr Seeger told The National.

Mark Seeger, chief executive and founder of Glydways, at the World Governments Summit. Antonie Robertson / The National
"We use a small electric vehicle controlled by AI that allows every passenger their own vehicle with no sharing with strangers for the same price of a bus ticket or a train ticket,” he said. “You get air conditioning, Wi-Fi, music. It's your own space. The journey is non-stop from your pick-up to your destination.

“Dubai is growing, as well as traffic. The RTA is working with us to help decongest the city and move people around more freely.”

The vehicles will have a range of 250km and can accommodate between four and six passengers.

Four routes unveiled

Four initial routes for the service have been confirmed:

  • A 2.8km route from National Paints Metro Station, in Jebel Ali, to Bluewaters Island
  • A 1.9km route from Mall of the Emirates Metro Station, in Al Barsha, to Madinat Jumeirah
  • A 2.6km route from Onpassive Metro Station, in Al Quoz, to Alserkal Avenue and Times Square Centre
  • A 7km route in Dubai Festival City to serve the area, with the possibility of a future connection to the Dubai Metro Blue Line
Updated: February 03, 2026, 10:43 AM
