Self-driving lorries to hit Dubai roads as autonomous strategy gathers pace

Driverless lorries are set to hit the roads of Dubai in support of a major push to cut carbon emissions and accelerate the logistics sector's contribution to the economy.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority on Sunday announced the use of autonomous heavy vehicles would be trialled at five key routes; Jebel Ali Port, Al Maktoum International Airport; Jebel Ali Port Rail Freight Terminal; Dubai Investments Park and Ibn Battuta Mall.

The pilot scheme will be launched under a comprehensive regulatory framework for the operation of autonomous heavy vehicles in Dubai.

The RTA did not reveal when the trials will get under way or when the full introduction of autonomous heavy vehicles in Dubai is to be launched.

More than 61,000 heavy vehicles travel on the emirate's roads, Dubai Media Office said on Sunday.

The road map covers a series of regulations to ensure the safe use of the mode of transport, including licensing procedures, assessment of initial operational trials and technology requirements for the vehicles.

The framework – which has been approved by the RTA – is in line with Dubai's 2030 goals to double the logistics sector's contribution to the economy to Dh16.8 billion ($4.57 billion), reduce carbon emissions by 30 per cent, increase technological adoption in the sector by 75 per cent and improve operational efficiency by 10 per cent.

Mattar Al Tayer, RTA director general, said the strategy would strengthen Dubai's status as a "leading hub for business and the economy, while also supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda [D33]."

Dubai steps up autonomous transport drive

The autonomous heavy vehicle plan is the latest step in Dubai's mission to harness cutting-edge transport to fuel economic development, enhance efficiency and help the environment.

Authorities in Dubai this week unveiled a dedicated testing zone for self-driving vehicles, as the city plans to make a quarter of all daily trips autonomous by 2030.

From 2026, a 15-square-kilometre testing zone for self-driving taxis, deliveries and other service vehicles will be established in Festival City and Dubai Creek Harbour to evaluate how autonomous transport can work on a larger scale.

The announcement was made on the opening day of the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport on Tuesday.

In April, ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies and WeRide announced a partnership with the RTA to bring self-driving taxis to the emirate's roads.

San Francisco-based Uber and the RTA will launch pilot programmes, ensure safety protocols and regulatory frameworks, and explore data insight, Uber and WeRide said in a joint statement at the time.

In July, the RTA signed a preliminary agreement with Pony.ai, a Chinese autonomous driving company, to start trials of its fleet of driverless taxis in the emirate by the end of the year.

Public transport takes flight

The UAE is also at the forefront of efforts to introduce cutting-edge air taxis as a means to modernise public transport networks and limit congestion.

The UAE in February announced it had started mapping corridors for air taxis and cargo drones.

The aerial corridors and regulations are set to be defined within the next 20 months, the General Civil Aviation Authority said at the World Governments Summit on Thursday.

In Dubai, Joby Aviation was chosen to supply and operate vertical take-off and landing taxis from Dubai International Airport to a handful of 'vertiports', such as those on The Palm.

In Abu Dhabi, Archer Aviation will operate electric aerial vehicles from the airport to the downtown area. State-run news agency Wan has reported that air taxis are expected to start flying in 2026.

